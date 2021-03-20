Global Quantum Computing Market & Technologies is Expected to expand at a CAGR of 29% Forecast period 2018-2024

According to the “Quantum Computing Market & Technologies. North America – 2018-2024” report, the regional Quantum Computing market (including: product & services sales and government-funded research, development, testing and evaluation) will grow at a CAGR of 29% throughout 2018-2024. During 2017 Quantum Computing technologies performance has increased at an impressive rate; we forecast that 2018-2019 will experience a surge of breakthroughs.

The U.S. government is the largest procurer of IT technologies and services on the planet. Americans also are the ones that typically apply technologies before others do for programmatic needs, whether it be the Pentagon programs or Department of Energy or the intelligence community. Canadian D-Wave has sold systems to Google, NASA, the Los Alamos National Laboratory, and defense contractor Lockheed Martin. The D-Wave system has also been rented by the Pentagon for R&D experiments.

The U.S. struggles to stay ahead of other countries on quantum computing. So far, it is the U.S. that has invested the most: $420 million per year.

The NSA is building a quantum supercomputer that it hopes will be able to break all encryption codes. If successful, the machine will decipher not just diplomatic messages sent by foreign governments, but also the codes used in online banking and most other businesses and industries.

Like computerization before it, quantum computing unlocks a world of possibilities, with applications in nearly every existing industry and the potential to spark entirely new ones.

Due to economic interest and the “decline of Moore’s law” of computational scaling, eighteen of the world’s biggest corporations (see image above) and dozens of government agencies are working on quantum processor technologies and/or quantum software or partnering with the quantum industry startups like D-Wave. The main contenders in this race are IBM, Intel, Microsoft and Google. Near-term expectations for quantum computing range from solving optimization problems, quantum-encrypted communications, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing & logistics and smart retail, to quantum computing services in the cloud and molecular structure research.

The fierce competition at the national industrial and academic level is leading to a race for quantum supremacy. The competitors are all worthy of respect, especially because they are striving for supremacy not just over each other, but over a problem so big and so complex, that anybody’s success is everybody’s success.

The 271-page report is a comprehensive review of the North America quantum computing market available today.

Questions answered in this report include:

What was the Canada & U.S. quantum computing market size by 2016 & 2017?

What will the Canada & U.S. quantum computing market size and trends be during 2018-2024?

Which are the Canada & U.S. quantum computing submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the Canada & U.S. customers to purchase quantum computing solutions and services?

What are the quantum computer applications & services trends?

What are the Canada & U.S. market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to the quantum computing market penetration & growth?

Who are the industry players?

How and where to invest in quantum computing industry?

With 271 pages and 50 tables & figures, this report covers 2 national markets, 4 revenue sources and 5 sectoral markets, offering for each of the submarkets 2016-2017 assessments and 2018-2024 forecasts and analyses.

Why Buy This Report?

A. Market size data is analyzed via 3 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent is analyzed and crosschecked via 3 orthogonal viewpoints:

1] by 4 sectors:

National Security

Government

Gov. Funded RDT&E

Industry & Business Sectors

2] By 4 revenue sources

Systems Sales

Quantum Software Sales

Quantum Computing as a Service

Government Funded RDT&E

3] by 2 national markets:

U.S.

Canada

B. Detailed market analysis framework includes:

Business Opportunities

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Business Environment

C. 41 Quantum Computing Bids and Projects Data are provided

D. The report includes the following appendices:

Appendix A: Introduction to Quantum Computing

Appendix B: Quantum Information Technologies

Appendix C: Quantum Computing Hardware

Appendix D: Quantum Computing Software

Appendix E: Quantum Encryption

Appendix F: Global 50 Top Supercomputers

Appendix G: Industry Investment in Quantum Computing – 2006-2016

Appendix H: NQIT R&D Projects

Appendix I: Exascale Computing

Appendix J: Market Background by Country

Appendix K: Key Quantum Computing Patents

Appendix L: Links to 31 Quantum Computing Academic Research Centers

Appendix M: Quantum Conferences Links – 2017

Appendix N: Glossary

Appendix O: References

E. The report includes over 300 links to the Quantum Computing community information sources

F. The report provides an updated extensive data of the leading 55 Quantum Computing companies:

1Qbit, Agilent Technologies, Aifotec AG, Airbus Group, Alcatel-Lucent, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Anyon Systems, Inc, Artiste-qb.net, Avago Technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton, British Telecommunications (BT), Cambridge Quantum Computing, Ciena Corporation, Cyoptics, D Wave Systems Inc, Eagle Power Technologies, Inc, Entanglement Partners , Emcore Corporation, Enablence Technologies, Finisar Corporation, Fuijitsu Limited, Google Quantum AI Lab, H-Bar Quantum Consultants, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM, Infinera Corporation, Intel Corporation, ID Quantique, , IonQ, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Kaiam Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corp., MagiQ Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Quantum Architectures , Computation Group (QuArC), Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC, Nokia Bell Labs, NTT Basic Research Laboratories , NTT Secure Platform Laboratories, Post-Quantum, QbitLogic, QC Ware Corp., Quantum Circuits , Quantum Hardware Inc, Qubitekk, QxBranch, Quintessence Labs, Raytheon BBN, Rigetti Computing, SeQureNet , SK Telecom, Sparrow Quantum, Toshiba and Xanadu

