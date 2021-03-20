Global Smart Labels Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2016 – 2026

According to the research findings from Future Market Insights’ report, titled “Smart Labels Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026,” nearly 400,000 thousand units of smart labels sold globally by 2016 were accounted by Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, which amounted to an estimated US$ 2,493.9 million. Surging demand for RFID tags in the global retail industry have instrumented the boost in sales of smart labels, globally. Furthermore, the advantages of RFID smart labels in maintaining, tracking and updating stock & inventory databases is predicted to continue driving their demand around the globe in the coming years.

The global market for smart labels amassed revenues worth US$ 4.7 billion by 2016, and is likely to reach US$ 22.6 billion market value by the end of 2026. During the forecast period, the global smart labels market size is anticipated to expand robustly at a CAGR of 17%.

Organized retail sector will continue to instrument rampant growth in global smart labels sales, while warehousing businesses in the world are expected to actively adopt smart labelling for their benefits in tracking products.

Growing sales of biologics and specialty drugs that require thermal-sensitive packaging are promoting the use of smart labels that are equipped with temperature-control functions. Smart labels will be integrated in drug monitoring systems across pharmaceutical manufacturers in the world, facilitating efficiency in transportation, anti-counterfeit measures, and damage control.

Key highlights of the research report exhibit RFID as the dominant labelling technology, however, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) and sensing labels are also expected to gain traction while independently registering a rise at more than 16% CAGR over the forecast period. By the end of 2026, global retail industry will be the largest end-user of smart labels by procuring global revenue share of more than 30%. On the other hand, healthcare, automotive and logistics will be considered as lucrative end-user industries for smart labels, collectively accounting for sales of more than 1,561,000 thousand units by 2026-end.

Flexographic and gravure printing technologies are predicted to dominate the global smart labels market in terms of revenues. Over the forecast period, more than US$ 8 billion revenues are will be accounted by flexographic smart labels, while smart labels manufactured through gravure printing technology will amass an estimated US$ 6.4 billion market value.

North America’s smart labels market is anticipated to procure over 40% of the global revenues, throughout the forecast period. Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Checkpoints Systems, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, and Intermec, Inc., are some of the leading players in the global smart labels market that are based in the US and Canada. Smart label revenues in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region are projected to rise at the fastest CAGR – 18.2%, while Western Europe smart labels market is likely to reach an estimated US$ 3.6 billion market value by the end of 2026. Other companies participating in the growth of global smart labels market include, Sato Holdings Corporation, Smartrac N.V., Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd., Thin Film Electronics ASA, and Muehlbauer Holding AG.

