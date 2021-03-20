Global Smart Office Market : Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2016 to 2022

The world is moving at a rapid pace towards automation of labor. Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things are finding their way into our everyday life. From gizmos that predict optimal map routes to driverless cars, IOT and Artificial Intelligence have lots to offer. They have found their way into our personalized offices as well wherein they help reduce the wastage of resources. An office of that sort is typically referred to as a smart office.

A smart office encourages workplace efficiency. The functions it offers vary from simple notifications on the phone regarding the shortage of inventory to the ability to control the gadgets in office. With the individual gadgets already in place, the end piece of the jigsaw is the technology that connects the gadgets together. Smart office typically aims at providing just that.

The end users of this technology are currently the big commercial offices who have lots to gain when it comes to maintenance and saving of resources.

Apart from cost cutting, the use of this technology helps in fostering an environmentally friendly image of the organization in the minds of the public.

With the technology set to establish itself in the years to come, the implementation prices are bound to decline. It will only be a short while before it penetrates the common board rooms of small-time businesses.

Market Dynamics

This technology is still in its infancy. Yet to be truly established, this technology as of now is more spoken of in the developed countries compared to the lesser developed counterparts. The market is estimated to grow at a phenomenal rate. It is expected that by 2020, there would be 20 to 30 IOT based devices in the market . This consequently would lead to homes and offices getting smarter. McKinsey Global Institute research estimates that the Internet of Things could trigger a global economy value as high as $6.2 trillion by 2025.

The market has seen the introduction of various innovative market shaking products in the recent times. With huge manufacturers preferring to experiment, the industry is here to stay. There have been major collaborations between industries in this sector. The investment is huge and the potential of the market is expected to be worth billions.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of the application of the technology, geography and the network requirements. Security cameras that can stream videos directly to mobile phones, light dimmers that keeps a lid on the brightness of the light bulbs and automated water gauges are some of the popular smart office applications today.

With companies like Philips offering hue light bulbs which can be controlled by a secondary device and Google venturing into nest thermostats that can crowd source the temperature requirements of the office space, the possibilities are endless.

Further, the network requirements of these gadgets are another parameter which differentiates them from each other. Some gadgets provide online services alone while some others require the controlling device and the products to be within a given distance range.

Regional / Geographical Analysis

It is found that almost all the impetus on this technology is right now focused primarily in the developed countries. America houses some of the major companies that are implementing the technology like Cisco and Google. Germany is not far behind with Siemens and Schneider Electric coming up with various methods to cosy up your office to your needs.

Key Players

The Key Players in this market include Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Cisco Systems Inc., Creston Electricals

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

