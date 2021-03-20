Global Soil Treatment Market: By Treatment, Technology, Regional Analysis, Geographic Segmentation, Key Players, Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global Soil Treatment Market

Market Outline: Soil Treatment Market

Soil treatment is the process carried to improve the physical and biological content of soil which is degrading due to soil pollution. Soil pollution may also occur due to usage of agricultural chemicals, industrial activity, and improper disposal of wastage. Pollution of soil may leads to infertile soil and decrease in the quality and yield of the crops. Soil treatment is carried to overcome the difficulties caused due to the pollution and makes the soil fertile by balancing pH, increasing the moisture intention, and inducing the microbial growth. Various techniques are carried for soil treatment such as biological, chemical, and thermal are used individually or in combination.

Market Dynamics: Soil Treatment Market

Decrease in the arable land around the globe due to increase in population, rise in demand for quality food products with better yield, government initiations for improving the crop production, and rapid industrialization leads to soil contamination are the factors expected to drive the soil treatment market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in the awareness about the advantages of soil treatment and technological advancements in the soil treatment process are propelling the soil treatment market. However, stringent regulatory policies, lack of knowledge and information about soil treatment in underdeveloped countries, and emergence of biotech seeds into the market are expected to restrain the growth of soil treatment market over the forecast timeframe.

Market Scope: Soil Treatment Market

Soil treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type and technology

Based on the treatment type, it is segmented into the following:

Soil Protection

Weed Control

Pest Control

pH Adjusters

Aglime

Gypsum

Others

Organic Amendments

Crop Residue

Sewage Sludge

Animal Dung

Compost

Others

Based on the technology, it is segmented into the following:

Biological Treatment

Thermal Treatment

Physiochemical Treatment

Market Summary: Soil Treatment Market

Soil treatment is necessary to improve the quality and yield of agriculture products. Government initiation for improving the crop production is expected to drive the treatment market. Moreover, competitors focusing on the development of novel soil treatment procedures with bioproducts. For instance, in March 2018, Insecticides India launched Kayakalp, a biological product transform the soil health to improve the productivity and plant health. In addition, acquisitions & mergers and product approvals are the strategies followed by the company for increasing the revenue of soil treatment market. For instance, in October 2013, Isagro S.p.A. received the U.S. Environmental protection agency approval for Dominus, used as a biopesticide and pre-plant soil treatment.

Regional Analysis: Soil Treatment Market

Geographically, soil treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America soil treatment market is driven by increase in the preference for quality food products with better yield, rise in the production of fruits and vegetables, government initiations for improving the yield of products are factors driving the treatment market. However, a notable share observed in Europe soil treatment market, which is attributed to shrinkage of arable land due to rise in population, high dependence on exporting agriculture products in Europe region. Asia Pacific soil treatment market exhibiting significant growth due to increase in the agriculture farming coupled with rise in demand for quality food products, adoption of novel technologies in agriculture sector, and increase in the soil pollution due to industrial wastage.

Market Participants: Soil Treatment Market

Some of the players in market are Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Arkema S.A. (France), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), BASF SE (Germany), AMVAC Chemical Corporation (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Soil Technologies Corp. (U.S.), Solvay S.A. (Belgium, Insecticides India Ltd. (India), Isagro S.p.A. (Italy), and Clean Earth, Inc. (U.S.) to name a few.

Notable Market Developments: Soil Treatment Market

In May 2017, Clean Earth, Inc. acquired Phoenix soil, LLC to strengthen the soil treatment service portfolio

