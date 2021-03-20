Global Soup Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Campbell Soup, ConAgra Foods, Kraft Heinz, Nestl, Nissin Foods, and Unilever

Description:

The soup market comprises of instant packaged soup that is manufactured and sold in liquid, dehydrated, instant, chilled, frozen, and ultra-high temperature soup forms.Packaged soup is designed for simple preparation with minimal time and effort. A multitude of soup varieties exist in the market, including vegetable, clear soup, chicken, fish, tomato, and mushroom.The flavour compounds for instant ramen soups are created using techniques like gas chromatography utilized with mass spectrometry and olfactometry.

Today, a rapid urbanisation is growing into a greater inclination of consumers towards convenience foods that require less time and energy. Unfortunately, most of these so-called healthy packaged products are not as healthy as they claim to be. For instance, packaged soups do not carry half as many health benefits of their natural counterpart simply because nutrition cannot be stored for such a long time.As a result, the soup industry has been facing minor setbacks in recent years.

Market Dynamics:

The increasing demand for convenience food, coupled with a rise in disposable incomes, drives the global soup market growth. New product launches in the soup industry ensure considerably market growth in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the rising population of working class across the globe along with their changing lifestyles is encouraging consumers to seek healthy, easy to prepare food, thereby propelling the demand for packaged soup products.

However, the addition of preservatives to increase the shelf life of soups is a major health concern among people. Further, economic uncertainties and the supply chain management are major restraints to the market growth. Packaged soups require an efficient chain supply system in addition to timely delivery, which increases the cost, thus reducing the demand.

Market Segmentation:

The global soup market has been fragmented on the basis of form, type, content, sales, preparation, and distribution channel.

Form

Liquid

Dehydrated

Instant

Chilled

Frozen

UHT

Type

Condensed

Ready-to-eat

Content

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

Sales

Canned Soup

Dried Soup

Preparation

Regular

Organic

Distribution Channel

Super Markets/Hyper Markets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retailers

Others.

Geographical Analysis:

As of 2016, the global soup market was dominated by the European region, followed by Asia Pacific and North America.In Europe, countries like Spain, the UK, and France possess great market share due to the changing lifestyles of the populace and better packaging. However, currently, Russia is the most attractive market in Europe, followed by Italy. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a strong growth during the forecast period owing to the growing population of working professionals. In developed countries across the globe, increase in health awareness campaigns have resulted in the demand for packaged soups that contain fresh ingredients and fewer food preservatives.

Key Players:

The continuous efforts of manufacturers to experiment with the taste and flavours of their products are making the global soup market a highly competitive and dynamic arena, led by prominent players such as Campbell Soup, ConAgra Foods, Kraft Heinz, Nestl, Nissin Foods, and Unilever. Apart from these leading brands, there are also key vendors including Associated British Foods, Baxters Food Group, General Mills, Hain Celestial, Kroger, Maruchan, Premier Foods, Symington’s, and Toyo Suisan Kaisha.

