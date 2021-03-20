Global Soybean Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key players are Archer-Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.

Description:

Soybean, as it is called in North America, is a legume species native tEast Asia. Its genus is Glycine Wild, and its species is Glycine max. It is grown mainly for its edible bean- that finds many applications.

One of these is in animal feed. This is because it is a cheap source of protein (38-45% protein content), in addition tphytic acid, dietary minerals, and vitamin B. Its oil content is high as well (approximately 20%).Soybean is alsused in packaged meals. Many soybean products are ingredients in meat and dairy substitutes. Soybean crop can be processed tmake soy vegetable oil- used in the food industry. The most common food application is soy milk- that can be used tmake tofu and tofu skin.

The soybean industry is expected twitness an increase of 10.1% in twyears- owing tthe rise in global demand. This demand can be attributed tthe growing awareness about its health benefits. Research for developing new products tsatisfy that demand is being done.

End-user/Technology:

Soybean can be a genetically modified food crop- that finds its use in a variety of products. Versions of soybean have been developed tmake them herbicide resistant. But this has been opposed saying that it can damage biodiversity. This has alsled tthe decline in exports of the crop- due textensive certification required tlegally get imported intthe European Union. A United States Department of Agriculture report, in 2006, found that the adoption of genetically modified crops did reduce the amount of pesticides used, but the amount of herbicides was greater.

Market Dynamics:

Global soybean production is set tincrease by 5%. Largest producers include the United States, Brazil and Argentina. Total annual production of soybean is about 210-230 million tonnes. Major demand drivers include the growing awareness about the health benefits of soybean, and its less-calorie count, its lactose tolerance versus the dairy products, many variants being produced for enhanced flavor and consumption, its low price.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented on the various bases as follows:

Type

Protein isolates: 90% protein content

Soy protein concentrates: 70% protein content

Soy flour: 50% protein content

Geography

North America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Ingredient type

Soy meal

Soy oil

Soy additives

Application

Bakery and confectionary

Meat products

Infant foods

Pharmaceuticals

Animal feed

Animal feed has the largest market segment, depending upon revenue. The share is alsforecasted texpand at a healthy rate. The soy meal segment account for the largest share in the soy derivatives market, followed by soy oil.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

The key geographical segments of the soybean market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Various reasons can be associated for the forecasted growth in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years. Some are the growing population- which is getting increasingly health conscious, developing economies, and rising awareness about the high protein content of soybean. Moreover, the animal feed segment is prominent in the region- that is alsgrowing at an exponential rate. That said, a large per cent of the standard-compliant soy comes from Latin America, that too- mostly from Brazil.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Global Soybean Market include the following:

Archer-Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

CHS Inc.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.

Fuji Oil Group

House Foods Group Inc.

Kerry Inc.

The Scoular Company

The WhiteWave Foods Company

