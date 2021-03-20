Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Archer Daniel Midland, Royal DSM N.V., Kerry Groups, Cargill Inc. and E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

Description

Specialty food ingredients include food additives that help enhance flavour and shelf life. These include preservatives, functional ingredients, colours, texture improving agents, taste enhancers, stabilisers, sweetening agents, flavours, etc. Growing eat-out trends in the consumer population have stipulated an increase in the demand for such items.

Request For Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064836

End Users/ Technology:

The market is targeted towards restaurants and eateries that make use of specialty food ingredients in bulk, owing to high production and demand. In addition to them, medium and large-scale food processing units also make up a bulk of the target audience. Food processing units include major snack product manufacturers and confectionary product companies.

Specialty food ingredient processing is built on membrane technology, encapsulation technologies (spray drying, fluidized bed coating, chilling, nano-encapsulation, micelles, etc.), super critical fluid technology, and other applications of biotechnology. The market is also highly invested in experimenting with non-thermal methods for preservation, notably through pulsed electric fields and ultrasound techniques.

Market Dynamics:

The market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of convenience foods in the consumer products sector. In turn garnering higher demands for supplies from food processing units, especially those dealing with ready-to-eat items and other snack foods. Demand for convenience foods is in turn attributed to increased urbanisation and rising disposable salaries, resulting in the average consumer’s enhanced purchasing power.

Buy Now @https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10064836

Shifting diet trends and increased awareness towards healthier eating habits pose potential hurdles to the market’s ongoing growth. Rising lifestyle-related health issues have started convincing consumers towards shifting towards healthier specialty foods. Moreover, government legislations aimed at regulating quality and scrutinising shelf life have put the market’s products under stricter inspection.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented based on application and ingredients. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Bakery & Confectionery, Convenience foods, Nutraceuticals, Dairy & Frozen foods, Meat Products, and Functional Foods and Beverages.When segmented on the basis of ingredients, the market is segregated into preservatives, functional ingredients, colours, texture improving agents, taste enhancers, stabilisers, sweetening agents, flavours, and others. Amongst these, the functional food ingredients segmentdominates in terms of market share, while the Nutraceuticals segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis:

Regionally, the global specialty food ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. In terms of market share dominance and capacity, North America is the biggest, followed by Europe. This is attributed to the US and UK being highly saturated markets for convenience foods and miscellaneous snacking items. In coherence with the surge in development in many local emergent economies, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period.

Key players:

Key players in the market include Archer Daniel Midland, Royal DSM N.V., Kerry Groups, Cargill Inc., E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Givaudan Flavors, Sensient Technologies, CHR. Hansen, Ingredion Incorporated, and Tate & Lyle PLC.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments:

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-specialty-food-ingredients-market/10064836

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609