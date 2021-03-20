Global Sports Drinks Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Monster Energy, PepsiCo, All Sport, Amp Energy and Bomb Energy Drink

Description:

The market takes a dig at today’s athletic and fitness conscious society, suggesting products that help revitalise the body after heavy workouts. End users include a broad spectrum of the age group, mostly comprised of teenagers, young adults, and the sports-frenzy millennial population.

Market Dynamics:

Growing athleticism amidst rising health consciousness has given the market considerable boost in recent times. People have started opting positively towards sports drinks, owing to factors like inclination towards fitness and sports, urbanisation, rising disposable salaries, and the constantly growing purchasing power of the average consumer.

Manufacturers have also tried experimenting with different flavours, aiming to rope in other spectrums of the population as well. With rising fitness fads amongst teenagers and young adults, manufacturers have invested in advertising their products as the ideal solution to all rehydration and energy woes. Successful advertising projecting sports drinks as desirable products has also worked well for the market.

Recent concerns about high sugar content in sports drinks has become quite the hurdle for the market’s current growth trends. Appeals towards organic and natural rehydrating agents as better suitable alternatives have somewhat hindered the market’s growth. While manufacturers have started releasing products propagating them as healthier and more organic than earlier accused versions, the above-mentioned factors continue to worry the market’s interests.

Market Segmentation:

The global sports drink market is segmented based on type, packaging, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into hypotonic, isotonic, and hypertonic, with isotonic holding the higher share in market size. Based on packaging, the market is segregated into canned, bottled, and carton packaged. Amongst these, bottled holds the higher market share. When segmented based on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and independent retailers.

Geographical Analysis:

Regionally, the global sports drink market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. North America leads in terms of market share, followed closely by Asia-Pacific. Developed countries such USA and UK provide concentrated markets due to rising athleticism and fitness, shifting diet patterns, and increasing health concerns. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest amongst the other segments, driven by the rising purchasing powers within the emergent economies prevalent in the region.

Key players:

Key players in the market include Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Monster Energy, PepsiCo, All Sport, Amp Energy, Bomb Energy Drink, Staminade, Boost Drinks, Burn, Cytosport, EAS, Enerzal, Frucor, Montage Promoters, Labrada Nutrition, Gusto Organic, Hype Energy Drinks, Pacific Health Labs,Lucozade, Rockstar Energy, Runa Beverages, and Trend Food International.

