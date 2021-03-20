Global Starch Derivatives Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frres S.A. and Ingredion Incorporated

Description

Starch derivatives are products which are obtained by processing starch. Starch in its native form has very limited applications; however, once the starch is treated through any enzymatic, chemical or hydrolysis process, the characteristics of the derived product get better and its applications become wider. Starch Derivatives can be of various types depending on the needs of the industries like food and beverage, textile weaving, biofuels, glue production, fermentation, animal feed, paper, pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industry. Easy incorporation in a wide range of food products and growing demand for adhesives in industries is expected to propel growth in the Starch Derivatives Market. It’s growing demand as a binder, stabilizer, emulsifier and thickening agents is likely to provide an impetus for the industry growth in the years to come.

By product types, Global starch derivatives are largely glucose syrup, cyclodextrin, maltodextrin, modified starch and hydrolysates. On account of rapid urbanization in developing countries and rising consumption of bakery products, desserts, ice creams, processed meats etc., glucose syrup derivative has captured a significant industry share and is expected to register substantial growth in the future. Maltodextrin’s rising demand for as a filler and thickener in the processed food industry on account of its inexpensive character and increasing use in various industries like cosmetics, paper, textile, paints pharmaceuticals, construction, and coatings industry is anticipated to drive industry development.

Market Dynamics:

Growing Population and Disposable income of people- The major application for starch derivatives are in Foods & beverages.With growth in the economy, growing population and increasing disposable income of people have a direct impact on the food and beverages market. Therefore, the market for starch derivatives is expected to experience high growth in the future.

Extensive applications and intense research and development activities in the Starch Derivative Market- With extensive research & development taking place, the applications of the Starch Derivatives are expected to be put to a wider use and on a greater scale. Inclination towards healthy appetite and growing consumer awareness regarding health and nutrition is expected to be a key driver for industry expansion. Increase in the market size is expected with increasing demand for natural sweeteners in soft drinks and energy drinks. Variation in raw material prices, however, is expected to restrain industry development and growing application of substitutes such as gum is likely to restrict starch derivative demand.

Market Segmentation:

Due to their excessive usage in food and beverages, Glucose syrups acquire the largest market share among the types of starch, which forms a major application sector for starch derivatives. They are used as stabilizers, thickeners, sugar replacers, and others. With growth in its application industry,the market for starch derivatives is growing. The derivatives obtained from the hydrolysis process are majorly used in food applications. Due to the high sugar content and characteristics such as emulsification, stabilization, and many more, these are required in the food industry. Cyclodextrins on the other hand and modified starch can be used for other non-food purposes as well. Modified starches hold strong characteristics that broaden their applications in the non-food industry. In the food segment, acidified, pre-gelatinized, oxidized, and other variants of starch derivatives are used depending on the intended end use and the desired functional properties.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific- Owing to the expansion of the pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industry in India, China, South Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand, Asia Pacific was the largest starch derivative market and is likely to witness substantial growth. Developments in textile, biofuel, and paper industry will propel industry expansion in Asia Pacific in the coming years.

North America- On account of the expansion of the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. and Canada, North America is expected to show significant increment in demand. Europe also is likely to show substantial increment on the account of rapid growth inbeverage and personal care, textile and fashion industry in UK, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Brazil dominated the Latin American market on account of rapid urbanization and improvements in living standards that boosted demand in the region. Increased demand for sweeteners in Egypt and Saudi Arabia is likely to create immense market potential in MEA (Middle East and Africa).

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frres S.A., Ingredion Incorporated, Avebe U.A., AGRANA Group and Grain Processing. Other significant players are Emsland-Starke Gmbh, RAQUETTE, BENEO GmbH, Grain Processing Corporation, Lipoid GmbH, LASENOR EMUL, S.L., Penford Corporation and Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments:

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

