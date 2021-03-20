Global Vitamin Fortified And Mineral Entiched Food And Beverage Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Abbott Laboratories, Campbell Soup, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Kellogg, H.J Heinz

Description:

Food enrichment or fortification is the process of adding essential trace and vitamins or better known as micronutrients to food. Vitamin fortified foods contain added minerals to help replace the nutrients lost during storage and manufacturing. With the advancement in technology and the increase in awareness among consumers worldwide, the focus on healthy diet and the significance of vitamin fortified and mineral enriched food as an important source of nutrients has increased.

Market Dynamics:

Various nutritional studies conducted by analysts indicate that the dietary patterns have changed in the developed and the developing nations over time and the sole reason behind this being dependence on the agricultural practices and the climate, ecological, cultural and socio-economic factors on which the availability of food is determined. Fortified food and beverages are gaining popularity in the recent years as the young children, adolescents and the elderly who constitute the major fraction of the population suffer from nutrient deficiencies. Individuals are more concerned about their health and are willing to pay extra for food products that are beneficial for their health. On the other hand a major reason which helps the market to grow is the increase in health concern among people and the rise in disposable income of the individuals. On the contrary stringent regulations often hamper the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented on the basis of ingredients, applications and geography.

On the basis of ingredients-

Vitamins

A

D

C

Minerals

Iron

Iodine

Folic acid

Zinc

On the basis of application-

Cereals

Dairy

Confectionary

infant products

On the basis of geography-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Geographical Analysis:

North America and Europe are the major markets for fortified and mineral enriched food and beverage market. The most important factor in these regions apart from higher living standards is that they boast a higher level of health consciousness. Additional factors such as growing prevalence of obesity and related health concerns in the countries mentioned, has fuelled the demand for this market in the US. On the contrary Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for the forecasted period.

Key Players:

The key market players in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Campbell Soup, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Kellogg, H.J Heinz and many more to count.

