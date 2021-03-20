Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market Research Report By 2023 | Global Industry Trends, Growth Rate, Size, Analysis

Market Highlights

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography (HIC) is a technique which separates molecules based on their hydrophobicity. This technique purifies proteins without affecting biological activities. The factors such as growing demand for monoclonal antibodies and increasing R&D expenditure in biopharmaceuticals are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the lack of highly qualified and skilled labor may hinder the growth of the market over the assessment period.

The global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position. For instance, in May 2017, Sartorius AG launched its first Sartorius Sartobind Phenyl HIC membrane adsorber for the removal of hydrophobic contaminants. This adsorber enables larger scale polishing that is up to 10 times faster than the conventional HIC resins.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market during the forecast period owing to a well-established healthcare sector, availability of government and private funding for protein-based research projects, high demand for protein biologics, and rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region. The European market is expected to be the second-largest owing to government funding in the biotechnology sector. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to rising R&D activities especially in countries such as China and India. Additionally, a rising number of contract research organizations, contract manufacturing organizations, and research institutes are likely to propel the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to hold the least market owing to poor economic and political conditions especially in the African region.

Segmentation

The global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market has been segmented into products and services, sample type, and end-user.

The market, on the basis of products and services, has been segmented into products, such as resins, columns, HIC columns, buffers, and other products and services. The resins segment has been further segmented into bead-based resins and membrane-based resins. The column segment has been further segmented into empty columns and pre-packed columns. The HIC columns segment on the basis of materials is further segmented into stainless steel columns and glass and plastic columns.

The market, by sample type, has been segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and others.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations, research and academic institutes, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Tosoh Corporation, Waters Corporation, Geno Technology, Sepax Technologies, JNC Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Danaher Corporation, and Avantor Performance Materials.

