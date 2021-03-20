Metallised Polyester Films Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017-2027

Global Metallised Polyester Films Market – Introduction:

The global market for metallised polyester films caters to packaging application in market segments such as food, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics etc. Metallised polyester films is a special grade of plastic film with coating of aluminum material. Metallised polyester films have superior gloss when metallised on optically clear base film. Metallised polyester films are one side coated layer whereas other side is either plain or corona treated.

Global Metallised Polyester Films Market – Dynamics:

Metallised polyester films are in high demand in pharmaceutical and food & beverages sector due to cost effective packaging solution offered by metallised polyester films. However the wide known application also includes wrapping films, labeling films, peelable and non-peelable lidding films, etc. The global market for metallised polyester films is expected to show impressive CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Shift in global packaging market from flexible packaging formats to flexible packaging formats is further expected to boost the global demand for metallised polyester films. In general, the use of metallised polyester films to achieve barrier properties needed for product shelf-life has been increasing over the years. Metallised polyester films offer sleek metallic appearance of a polyester film at reduced weight and cost. Metallised polyester films are used for their high tensile strength, transparency, reflectivity, gas and odor barrier properties and electrical insulation. Manufacturers supply metallised polyester films as per thickness and width specifications required by end customers. Metallised polyester films are applied to aluminum and offer a tough and resilient surface capable of performing many post forming operations. Metallised polyester films are available in large variety of finishes including silver, gold, pewter, and copper.

Metallised film are abrasion and corrosion resistant. Metallised polyester films are free of hexavalent chrome, heavy metals, and substances of very high concern. Metallised polyester film is the finest solution when it comes to high gas barrier levels, aroma and flavor preservation. Metallised polyester films manufacturer offers a variety of adhesion promoting polyester films along with combination of plasma gases to get excellent metal adhesion and general gas barrier as well as a significant improvement of the water vapor barrier. Metallised polyester films market is growing in areas of patterned metallising, clear oxide coating, high performance coating, product security and brand authentication. However aluminium is not an acceptable image in some regions such as Germany etc. There is high opportunity of metallised polyester films in labeling with development of new glue applied film bases, and in sustainable films such as PLA (polylactic acid) etc. On February 2015, Cosmo Films launched the highly effective high barrier metallised BOPP film particularly for packed food.

Global Metallised Polyester Films Market – Regional outlook:

On the basis of geography metallised polyester films region is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan. Among these region, Europe expected to collectively dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Demand for metallised polyester films is increasing in Asia Pacific region.

Global Metallised Polyester Films Market – Major Players:

Some of the players operating in the global metallised polyester films market include Ester Industries Ltd., Jindal Polyfilms Ltd., Sumilon Polyester Ltd., SRF Limited, Polyplex, Cosmo Films Ltd., Polinas Corporate, Uflex Ltd., Toray Plastics (America) Inc., and Impak Films USA LLC.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

