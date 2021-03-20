n-Hexanol Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2028

Market Introduction

n-Hexanol is an organic alcohol which is slightly soluble in water and has a carbon chain with six carbon atoms. n-hexanol also has two straight chain isomers which include: 2-hexanol and 3-hexanol. These ismoers differ from n-hexanol on the basis of the position of the hydroxyl group. n-hexanol can either be colorless or yellow to greenish in color and has a specific odor. N-hexanol has a wide range of applications. For instance, n-hexanol is used as a cleaning agent, plastic additive and as an intermediate for chemical synthesis. n-hexanol is used as a cleaning agent in various industrial as well as institutional applications. In various analytical labs and industries, n-hexanol is used as a chemical intermediate for the synthesis of various chemicals. Within the plastic industry, n-hexanol finds applications as a plastic additive in the manufacturing of plastics.

n-hexanol also finds other applications in the plastic and polymer and chemical industries. For instance, it is used in the manufacturing of anti-foaming agents, release agents and organic solvents. Various applications of n-hexanol use different purity grades of n-hexanol. Thus, depending on purity, the n-hexanol market is segmented as high and low purity n-hexanol, wherein, the high purity n-hexanol is used in analytical labs and pharmaceutical industry for the synthesis of chemicals and low purity n-hexanol is used for other applications, such as cleaning and as a plastic additive.

Market Dynamics

The n-hexanol market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the growing demand from the growing pharmaceutical industry. The growth of the oil & gas industry is expected to drive the growth of n-hexanol market in the coming years. Increasing demand for personal care and cosmetic products is expected to drive the growth of the personal care industry, which in turn, will increase the demand for n-hexanol in near future. The growing textile industry is expected to boost the sales of n-hexanol in the coming years. Growing oil production is expected to drive the sales of n-hexanol in the oil & gas industry. Increasing demand for the plastic and polymer products is also expected to drive the demand for n-hexanol in the coming years.

Functional properties of n-hexanol, such as high flammability, are expected to slow down the sales of n-hexanol. That apart, the high cost of n-hexanol is also expected to slow down n-hexanol sales in near future.

Market Segmentation

The n-hexanol market is segment on the following basis:

n-Hexanol market by purity:

Low (<98%)

High (>98%)

n-Hexanol market by application:

Industrial Cleaning

Institutional Cleaning

Chemical Synthesis

Plastic Additive

n-Hexanol market by end use industry:

Oil & Gas

Mining

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Plastic and Polymer

Regional Outlook

North America has witnessed high growth in oil and gas production in recent years owing to which the demand for n-hexanol in the region is expected to remain high during the forecast period. The growth of pharmaceutical and chemical industry in the European region is expected to help in the growth of n-hexanol market in near future. Latin America is expected to witness high growth in the oil & gas industry in the coming years, primarily due to the oil reserves in Brazil and Venezuela. The personal car and cosmetics industry in the region is also booming, owing to which the demand for n-hexanol in the region is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Middle East and Africa is expected drive the sales of n-hexanol in the coming years owing to the well-established and growing oil & gas and chemicals industries in the region. Asia region is reported to be a high potential market for the growth of n-hexanol sales during the forecast period. The growth of plastic and polymers, textile, pharmaceutical and personal care and cosmetics industries in the region is expected to drive the sales of n-hexanol in near future.

List of Participants

Some of the key players involved in the manufacturing of n-hexanol are listed below:

Honywell International Inc.

Sasol Chemicals LLC

Toyo Gosei Co., Ltd

Sisco Laboratories Pvt. Ltd

Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

Grupa Azoty ZAK S.A.

Merck KGaA

LGC Limited

Emesto Ventos, S.A.

