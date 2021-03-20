Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Online Food Delivery Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

0
Online food delivery is a courier service in which a restaurant, store, or independent food delivery company delivers food to a customer.

In 2017, the global Online Food Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Food Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Food Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • Domino’s
  • Seamless
  • Pizza Hut
  • Papa John’s
  • Eat24
  • Postmates
  • DoorDash
  • Cavlar
  • Ube’s Eats
  • com

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Delivery
  • Takeaway

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Family
  • Non-Family

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To analyze global Online Food Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
  • To present the Online Food Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

 

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Domino’s

12.1.1 Domino’s Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Food Delivery Introduction

12.1.4 Domino’s Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Domino’s Recent Development

 

12.2 Seamless

12.2.1 Seamless Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Food Delivery Introduction

12.2.4 Seamless Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Seamless Recent Development

 

12.3 Pizza Hut

12.3.1 Pizza Hut Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Food Delivery Introduction

12.3.4 Pizza Hut Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Pizza Hut Recent Development

 

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

