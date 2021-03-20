Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Reportocean.com “Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market, [By Content (VOIP, Video, Text and Image); By Devices (Mobile Devices, Laptops and Desktops, Set Top Box, Gaming Consoles); By Services (Consulting, Managed Services, Installation and Maintenance, Training and Support); By Revenue Model (SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, Others); By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud-Based); By End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, Retail, Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5154

According to a new research, the Over-The-Top Devices and Services market is anticipated to reach around USD 202 billion by 2026. In 2017, the video content segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The growing penetration of broadband infrastructure, and increasing adoption of device-based computing have boosted the adoption of Over-The-Top Devices and Services market. Increasing disposable incomes, and growth in media & entertainment industry further support the growth of this market. Availability of low cost OTT services and rising need for a personalized experience has accelerated the adoption of Over-The-Top Devices and Services. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with increasing demand from emerging economies further boost the market growth.

The growing disposable income has encouraged consumers to buy technologically advanced OTT devices for a personalized experience. Moreover, consumers are opting for video and audio services along with the ability to connect to the internet. Thus, lofty living standards and increasing media consumption, would contribute to the growth of the Over-The-Top Devices and Services market, thereby positively affecting the Over-The-Top Devices and Services market growth.

The North America Over-The-Top Devices and Services market generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The high disposable incomes in the region, and growing media and entertainment industry drive the market growth in the region. There has been a significant increase in the consumption of online video and audio content in the region. Favorable government regulations in the region boost the market growth in the region. Local players are introducing low cost Over-The-Top Devices and Services with advanced technologies to cater to the growing demand of consumers. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in Over-The-Top Devices and Services markets of the North American region.

The leading companies profiled in the Over-The-Top Devices and Services market report include Microsoft Corporation, Yahoo Inc., Amazon.com, Google Inc., Netflix Inc., Roku, Inc., Hulu, Apple, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Facebook, Inc., Limelight Networks, Inc., and Tencent Holdings Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market Insights

3.1. Over-The-Top Devices and Services – Industry snapshot

3.2. Over-The-Top Devices and Services – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Over-The-Top Devices and Services – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Over-The-Top Devices and Services Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Content

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. VOiP

4.3. Video

4.4. Text and Image

5. Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Devices

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Mobile Devices

5.3. Laptops and Desktops

5.4. Set Top Box

5.5. Gaming Consoles

6. Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Services

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Consulting

6.3. Managed Services

6.4. Installation and Maintenance

6.5. Training and Support

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5154

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]