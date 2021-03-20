Patient Warming Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Strategies, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 to 2025

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Patient Warming Systems Market By Product (Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems, Patient Warming Accessories), By Application (Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born And Pediatric Care), By Usage Area (Hospitals, Clinics And Nursing Centers) – Growth, Future Prospects, And Competitive Analysis, 2017 -2025,” the global patient warming market was valued at US$ 1,826.9 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,917.6 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Download Free PDF Sample Request: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58570

Market Insights

Severely wounded and anesthetized patients often face the risk of hypothermia. Patient warming is a critical challenge in healthcare particularly for patients in need of surgical intervention. Patient warming systems assist in mitigating involuntary loss of body heat by achieving normothermia. Growth in the number of surgical interventions, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and escalating geriatric population are the key factors facilitating the growth of global patient warming systems market. Technological innovation and growing awareness among both patients and care givers will further boost the market growth.

Among the considered device types, surface warming systems currently dominate the global patient warming systems market and it is expected that the segment will continue to retain its dominance through the forecast period. Additionally, due to growing interventions for treating cardiovascular diseases, and neurological trauma, the growth of intravascular warming systems is anticipated to be the highest. Based on application areas the global patient warming systems market is segmented into acute care, perioperative care, new-born and pediatric care and others. Among these, use of patient warming systems is the highest in perioperative care settings. Furthermore, the demand for these devices is observed to be the highest in acute care majorly due to growing incidence of chronic illnesses that demand surgical procedures accompanied by hypothermia.

Do Inquiry before buying research report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/58570

Hospitals are the largest usage area for patient warming devices. Highest admissions and surgical interventions being performed in hospitals and widest use of patient warming systems in inpatient and operation setting are the key factors that support the dominance of hospitals in this market.

Geographically, North America is the largest regional market for patient warming systems with over 40% revenue share. Swift availability of novel technologies, rise in number of surgical procedures, existence of developed healthcare infrastructure are the key factors supporting the dominance of North America market. In addition, due to perpetual growth in geriatric population, evolution of healthcare system, growing reimbursements and increasing healthcare expenditure, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market for patient warming systems on the global front, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and others.

Some of the major players in the global patient warming systems market include 3M Health Care Ltd., Smiths Medical, Inc., VitaHEAT Medical, NOVAMED USA, Becton Dickinson, ZOLL Medical, C.R. Bard, Stryker Corporation, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc., The 37Company and others.

By Product Type

Surface Warming Systems

Intravascular Warming Systems

Patient Warming Accessories

By Application

Acute Care

Perioperative Care

New-born and Pediatric Care

Others

By Usage Area

Hospitals

Clinics and Nursing Centers

Others

Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Browse the full report Patient Warming Systems Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017–2025 at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/patient-warming-systems-market



About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Toll-Free (US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com