Personal Care Packaging Market Size, Share, Current Trends, Industry Demand, Regional Outlook And Forecast To 2023

Global Personal Care Packaging Market Information: By Material (Plastic, Glass, Metal, Others), By Product (Bottles, Jars, Cans, Tubes, Pouches, And Others), Application (Skin Care, Cosmetics, Fragrances, Bath & Shower And Others), And Region – Forecast Till 2023

Personal Care Packaging Market– Overview

Personal care packaging is expected to experience an increase in the use of small packaging sizes, which facilitate greater convenience for consumers such as portability, and facilitates a wide range of consumers to access premium brands which offer high-end products in small packaging formats. Companies in personal care arena continue to push for recycling, moving towards greener positioning as consumers become more demanding in terms of sustainability.

Global Personal Care Packaging Market is likely to exceed USD 35.20 billion by 2023.

Increasing sales of personal care products through e-commerce channels is predicted to foster the growth of the market. Companies extensively invest in R&D for product innovation and new product development. For instance, according to Cosmetics Europe, a personal care association, annually large enterprises invest approx 1.5% to 4.5% of their turnover on R&D activities.

Increasing disposable income and concern for a healthier lifestyle has contributed to the growth of the Makeup Containers Market (Personal Care Packaging Market). Packaging plays a vital role in meeting the expectations of both the manufacturers and consumers.

Key Players

Amcor Ltd., WestRock Company, Saint-Gobain S.A, Bemis Company Inc., Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Albéa Services S.A.S, Gerresheimer AG, Ampac Holdings, LLC and AptarGroup are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Personal Care Packaging Market.

Personal Care Packaging Market– Competitive Analysis

The key players adopted various strategies to retain and/or expand their market share. Key strategies followed by most companies within the global personal care packaging market were those of mergers & acquisition, followed by expansion. Mergers & Acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the players to achieve operational efficiencies and increase the number of offerings to the customer. Expansion is also a major strategy adopted by the major players in the global Small Personal Care Containers (personal care packaging market) to increase the geographical presence of the company and to widen the product offering.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

Apr-2017- Silgan Holdings Inc., a supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products, announced that it has completed its acquisition of the dispensing systems business of WestRock Company.

Aug 2016 – Albea S.A. acquired Scandolara Tub-Est s.r.o., a laminate tube producer. This acquisition of the Slovakian manufacturer will enable Albea to further boost its business across Europe.

July 2015- WestRock completed the merger of MeadWestvaco Corporation and Rock-Tenn Company to offer a wide variety of packaging solutions for diverse end markets from food and beverage to personal care and healthcare.

July 2015- Amcor purchased Packaging India from Essel Propack. The deal is expected to provide Packaging India an opportunity to further grow and prosper in the flexible packaging space as part of Amcor. Besides India, the company also caters to overseas countries such as Sri Lanka, Africa and developed markets.

Oct 2015– Amcor Rigid Plastics, manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging for the food, beverage, spirits, personal care, home care, and healthcare industries, showcased its innovative and sustainable plastic packaging for everyday consumer use at the Pack Expo exhibition in Las Vegas, Nev.

Personal Care Packaging Market – Segmentation

The Personal Care Packaging Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Materials – Plastic, Paper, Glass, Metal and others

Segmentation by Product – Bottles, Jars, Cans, Tubes, Pouches, and others

Segmentation by Application – Skin Care, Cosmetics, Fragrances, Bath & Shower and others

Segmentation by Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Personal Care Packaging Market– Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global personal care packaging market (Personal Care Bottles). Factors such as expanding product lines for personal care products based on affordability, e-retailing are driving the need of packaging for personal care products industry. Owing to the increasing disposable income, consumers are expected to increase their spending on premium personal care products. The increase in the number of manufacturing facilities for personal care products in the region, is also driving the growth of the Personal Care Packaging market.

Europe region is also expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the global personal care packaging market. The personal care products industry, in Europe region is making heavy investments into research and development. Through extensive R&D, the companies in the region are focusing on the manufacture of products according to the age, gender, ethnicity, geographies and climate, lifestyle, health and wellbeing, which is driving the personal care packaging market in Europe.

