Pre-zippered Pouches Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027

Pre-zippered pouches are pouches, which are created from pre applied zippered packaging films, which are equipped with a transverse reclosable zipper. This zipper provides a barrier to prevent water or stringent moisture from entering the pouch, and thus, preserves the flavor and freshness of the product. Pre-zippered pouches can be used for both barrier and non-barrier packaging applications. With pre-zippered pouches, there is a flexibility to use regular and reclosable bags without any additional expenditure on manufacturing reclosable packages or pouches. The pre-zippered pouches market is growing efficiently because of its features such as, enhanced sustainability of the content, thereby improving user experience. Pre-zippered pouches are also able to maintain the product design similar to conventional pouches.

Pre-zippered pouches are mainly used for dry food, frozen foods, confections, pet food, garden products and others. Pre-zippered pouches are more economic than applying re-sealable fastening inline on conventional pouches. Pre-zippered pouches also assist in extension of shelf life of products, which in turn helps in developing the global pre-zippered pouches market. Due to strict government regulations, regarding the usage of plastics and low recyclability of pre-zippered pouches, growth of the global pre-zippered pouches market might be hampered. Pre-zippered pouches fulfil all the norms that a primarily packaged product is expected to satisfy. Some attributes such as portability, easy opening and reclosability drive the global pre-zippered pouches market.

Due to availability of the attribute “press-to-close”, pre-zippered pouches gains popularity among the consumers, as this attribute provides ease of use. Pre-zippered pouches require pre-zippered film for its manufacturing and is an ideal tool for companies planning to make shift from traditional or conventional packaging to reclosable packaging without any high expenditure or lag time. Pre-zippered pouch manufacturing requires the same equipment as is required for other flexible roll stock. This factor boosts the pre-zippered pouches market because the manufacturer can easily shift from traditional packaging to reclosable pouches without replacing the equipment. Pre-zippered pouches offers all the benefits of the zippered pouches and are more beneficial than other reclosable packaging solutions. One restraint of pre-zippered pouches is that zippers of pre-zippered films add bulk and thus prevent the films from rolling tightly, unlike conventional rolls. Among all other techniques of reclosable and flexible plastic packaging, pre-zippered film is the best one. Manufacturing of pre-zippered pouches provides a saving of up to 25% in zipper material and no increase in set-up time, as compared to manufacturing of zippered pouches. The pre-zippered pouches market are anticipated to emerge as a tough competitor for the zippered pouches market due to its attributes.

Global pre-zippered pouches market is currently in growth phase, with time, more market players are anticipated to emerge. Some of the players operating in pre-zippered pouches market are– FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Uflex Ltd and Eagle Flexible Packaging.

