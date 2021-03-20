PTBCHA Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2028

Global PTBCHA Market Introduction

The Aromatic ingredient market has witnessed high growth in the past few years. PTBCHA (Para-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate) is one of the important constituents of the aromatic ingredient market. PTBCHA is a synthetic aromatic ingredient. PTBCHA is known by various common names, such as 4-tert- butyl cyclohexanol acetate, 4-tert- butyl hexahydrophenyl acetate, cyclohexanol, woody acetate, oryclone and vertenex. PTBCHA is a colorless liquid with flash point around 110oC and is insoluble in water. It has a sweet, floral, creamy and woody odor. It has a long shelf life of up to two years, when stored in air tight containers. The demand for PTBCHA is increasing from the aromatic industry, where it is used to manufacture various formulations which can be used in perfumes and fragrances. PTBCHA is an important component in many cosmetic products. It is used to provide the woody base note or mid note in various fine fragrances. It is also majorly used for sweet floral top note in various fine fragrances.

Global PTBCHA Market Dynamics

PTBCHA Market Drivers

The significant growth in the personal care industry has created a rise in demand for PTBCHA. PTBCHA is used to provide fragrance in shampoos, cosmetics, soaps, toilet, colognes, detergents, creams, incense sticks, etc. Increasing use of perfumes in cosmetics and personal care applications is primarily responsible for driving the market for PTBCHA. The synthetic aroma chemicals market is growing and is expected to push the demand for PTBCHA during the forecast period. Growth in disposable income of people in emerging economies is supporting the growth in the demand for the cosmetics perfumery products and other personal care products, which is expected to boost the demand for PTBCHA. Changing consumer preferences and increasing demand for floral and sweet fragrances is also fuelling the demand for PTBCHA in the aroma chemical market.

PTBCHA Market Restraints

The major challenge being faced by the global PTBCHA market is the rising number of regulations covering synthetic chemicals and their usage in cosmetics and personal care industry. This industry is one of the tightly regulated industries in the world. In Europe and North America, the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act restricts the use of harmful chemicals in cosmetics and other personal care products. Therefore, manufacturers must align with the existing and expected regulations by regulatory bodies to operate successfully in the market. Another major challenge being faced by the global PTBCHA market is the growing competition from global and Chinese players.

Various safety measures are required during the production of PTBCHA. Any accidents in large capacity manufacturing plants can lead to abrupt reduction in the supply of PTBCHA and thus, push the price of PTBCHA. The possibility of such incidents may act as a restraining factor for market growth during the forecast period.

PTBCHA Market Trends

Manufacturers of PTBCHA are expanding the businesses through organic as well as inorganic strategies, such as joint ventures, mergers and capacity expansions. Long-term partnerships and agreements with the distributors and other manufacturers will also help the manufacturers of PTBCHA to strategically grow in this market.

Research and development is the major strategy being followed to create unique products, in terms of quality and effectiveness. Manufacturers are focusing on the manufacturing of low cost and high purity products for customers.

Global PTBCHA Market Segmentation

On the basis of use, the global PTBCHA market can be segmented as:

Direct use as Fragrance

Manufacturing of other fragrances

On the basis of applications, the global PTBCHA market can be segmented as:

Alcoholic Perfumes

Talcum Powders

Soap & Shampoos

Shower Gels

Detergents

Other Personal care Products

Global PTBCHA Market: Regional Outlook

The global PTBCHA market is expected to be dominated by North America and the U.S. is expected to lead the market in terms consumption of PTBCHA. High spending on personal care products has been observed in the U.S. due to higher disposable income of the U.S. population. Penetration rate of aroma products in North America is higher and is expected to push the consumption of PTBCHA in the region. This is projected to drive the market in the U.S. and other North American countries. Europe follows the U.S. in terms of demand for PTBCHA. Asia Pacific is the largest producer of these chemicals and is expected to lead in terms of the growth in the PTBCHA market. Growing personal care industry and growth in demand for personal care products in Asia Pacific and other emerging regions is expected to push the demand for PTBCHA during the forecast. Middle East and Africa is projected to witness moderate demand growth for PTBCHA during the forecast period.

Global PTBCHA Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global PTBCHA market are:

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Allied Chemicals

International Flavours & Fragrances Inc.

LANXESS

Privi Organics India Limited

Eternis

Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

BERJÉ INC

FnFSurplus

Lansdowne Aromatics

