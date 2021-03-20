Quality Management Software Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Quality Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 104 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Quality Management Software market. Quality management Software is software for quality management.

Quality management ensures that an organization, product or service is consistent. It has four main components: quality planning, quality assurance, quality control and quality improvement. Quality management is focused not only on product and service quality, but also on the means to achieve it. Quality management, therefore, uses quality assurance and control of processes as well as products to achieve more consistent quality.

Quality management software (QMS) solutions available in the market today provide a host of functionalities, including nonconformance, complaint handling, document control, calibration, and change management, among others, making it an essential tool for an organization’s overall quality control. Industries such as manufacturing, Healthcare and life sciences, and IT and telecom are adopting QMS solutions at a rapid rate. Other end-use industries include Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Retail Industry and etc.

This report studies the Quality Management Software Market– with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Quality Management Software market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The North American region dominated the QMS market with about 44.53% market share in 2017, owing to the large-scale adoption of safety and compliance standards in the healthcare industry and a steep rise in the adoption of ISO 9000 principles seen in recent years. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience a surge in the demand for quality management software over the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.75% over the next eight years. The European regional market is in the maturity stage and is projected to lose share over the next eight years.

Autodesk Inc., MasterControl, Inc., Oracle, Siemens, and SAP SE are some of the major market players in this domain. Other key vendors include Dassault Systemes SE, Aras Corporation, Arena Solutions Inc., Parasoft Corporation and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. The presence of a large number of solution providers in the market is expected to create intense competition among players. In order to maintain their position in the market, companies are launching products with additional functionalities, advanced features, and cross platform integration. In addition, product differentiation and upgrades are anticipated to pave the way for competitive advantage for companies in the market.

In 2018, the global Quality Management Software market size was 6200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 17200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Quality Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quality Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

IQS, Inc

MasterControl, Inc

EtQ

Intelex Technologies

Pilgrim Quality Solutions

MetricStream Inc

Sparta Systems, Inc

SAP SE

Arena Solutions Inc

Autodesk Inc.

Oracle

Aras

AssurX, Inc

Plex Systems, Inc

IQMS, Inc

Unipoint Software, Inc

Ideagen Plc

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE

Siemens AG

Micro Focus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Science

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Quality Management Software report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Quality Management Software Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Quality Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Quality Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quality Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

