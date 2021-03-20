Quantum Computing Market & Technologies will grow at impressive CAGR of 24.6% by 2024

According to the “Quantum Computing Market & Technologies – 2018-2024” report, the global quantum computing market will grow at a CAGR of 24.6% throughout 2018-2024. During 2017 Quantum Computing technologies performance has increased at an impressive rate; we forecast that 2018-2019 will experience a surge of breakthroughs.

We are in the midst of a “Quantum Computing Supremacy Race”, one that will result in groundbreaking computing power that surpasses the performance of digital supercomputers. The quantum computing technologies have the potential to change long-held dynamics in commerce, intelligence, military affairs and strategic balance of power. If you have been paying attention to the news on quantum computing and the evolution of industrial and national efforts towards realizing a scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computer that can tackle problems, unmanageable to current supercomputing capabilities, then you know that something big is stirring throughout the quantum world. In a way that was unheard of five years ago, quantum physicists are now partnering with corporate tech giants, to develop quantum computing capabilities and technologies as the foundation of a second information age. Advances in quantum computer design, fault-tolerant algorithms and new fabrication technologies are now transforming this “holy grail” technology into a realistic program poised to surpass traditional computation in some applications. With these new developments, the key question that companies are asking is not whether there will be a quantum computer, but who will build it and benefit from it.

Realizing quantum computing capability demands that hardware efforts would be augmented by the development of quantum software to obtain optimized quantum algorithms able to solve application problems of interest.

Due to economic interest and the “decline of Moore’s law” of computational scaling, eighteen of the world’s biggest corporations (see image below) and dozens of government agencies are working on quantum processor technologies and/or quantum software or partnering with the quantum industry startups like D-Wave. Their ambition reflects a broader transition, taking place at start-ups and academic research labs alike: to move from pure science towards engineering.

Near-term expectations for quantum computing range from solving optimization problems, quantum-encrypted communications, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing & logistics and smart retail, to quantum computing services in the cloud and molecular structure research.

Smaller quantum computers will make other contributions to industry (energy, logistics etc.), defense and national security intelligence markets, as well as other markets spanning from drug design to finance.

Even simple quantum computers can tackle classes of problems that choke conventional machines, such as optimizing trading strategies or pulling promising drug candidates from scientific literature.

The fierce competition at the national industrial and academic level is leading to a race for quantum supremacy. The competitors are all worthy of respect, especially because they are striving for supremacy not just over each other, but over a problem so big and so complex, that anybody’s success is everybody’s success.

The 2-volume 529-page landmark report is the only comprehensive review of the global quantum computing market available today.

Questions answered in this report include:



What was the global quantum computing market size in 2016-2017?

What will the global quantum computing market size and trends be during 2018-2024?

Which are the quantum computing submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the customers to purchase quantum computing solutions and services?

What are the quantum computer applications & services trends?

What are the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to the quantum computing market penetration & growth?

Who are the industry players?

How and where to invest in quantum computing industry?

With 529 pages, 242 tables & figures, this report covers 17 vertical, 24 national, 4 revenue sources and 5 regional markets; offering for each of the 73 submarkets 2016 assessments and 2017-2024 forecasts and analyses.

(*) Including: product & services sales and government-funded research, development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E)

A. Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:

E. The report includes over 300 links to the Quantum Computing community information sources

F. The report provides an updated extensive data of the leading 55 Quantum Computing companies:

Agilent Technologies, Aifotec AG, Airbus Group, Alcatel-Lucent, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Anyon Systems, Inc, Artiste-qb.net, Avago Technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton, British Telecommunications (BT), Cambridge Quantum Computing, Ciena Corporation, Cyoptics, D Wave Systems Inc, Eagle Power Technologies, Inc, Entanglement Partners , Emcore Corporation, Enablence Technologies, Finisar Corporation, Fuijitsu Limited, Google Quantum AI Lab, H-Bar Quantum Consultants, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM, Infinera Corporation, Intel Corporation, ID Quantique , IonQ, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Kaiam Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corp., MagiQ Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Quantum Architectures and, Computation Group (QuArC), Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC, Nokia Bell Labs, NTT Basic Research Laboratories and , NTT Secure Platform Laboratories, Post-Quantum, QbitLogic, QC Ware Corp., Quantum Circuits , Quantum Hardware Inc, Qubitekk, QxBranch, Quintessence Labs, Raytheon BBN, Rigetti Computing, SeQureNet , SK Telecom, Sparrow Quantum, Toshiba and Xanadu.

The report includes a detailed background of 55 Quantum Computing Business Opportunities by Quantum Computing Applications and Vertical Markets.

Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/quantum-computing-market-technologies-2018-2024/10074115

