Rising Health Awareness Amongst the Population is Driving the Growth of Portable Air Quality Monitor Market, according to Research Nester.

The global portable air quality monitor market is segmented into product type such as chemical pollutants, physical pollutants and biological pollutants. Further, portable air quality monitors are capable of real-time surveying of common outdoor air pollutants such as carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide as well as temperature and relative humidity. Further, biological pollutants segment is likely to experience significant growth over the forecast period. The number of patients suffering from asthma and other air borne diseases is increasing across the globe and creating a huge demand for portable air quality monitors across the globe.

Global portable air quality monitor market is expected to thrive at a notable CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global portable air quality monitor market is anticipated to grow on the back of rising air pollution across the globe. Consumers are highly concerned towards their health & wellness, further which is encouraging the consumers to adopt advanced technologies which may assure their safety from various diseases. Further, rising health concerns amongst the population is anticipated to expand the market size of portable air quality monitor in upcoming years.

The online store segment by distribution channel is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period. Growing e-commerce business and increasing penetration of smartphones and laptops are expected to be the major factors behind the expansion of online store segment over the forecast period. Further, availability of a wide range of products on online stores is fuelling the growth of this segment across all regions.

Rise in Air Pollution Level

Increasing occurrence of diseases caused by air pollution such as ischaemic heart disease and birth defects and immune system defects are fostering the need to curb the air pollution across the globe. Further, increasing air pollution in urban areas and increasing prevalence of air borne diseases such as Anthrax (inhalational), Chickenpox, Influenza, Measles and Smallpox are escalating the demand for portable air quality monitors across the globe.

Stringent Government Regulations

Governments of developed and developing countries are encouraging the industrialist and healthcare sector to adopt air quality monitors in order to curb the air pollution and to prevent the occurrence of air borne diseases.

However, high cost of portable air quality monitor is likely to limit the growth of the portable air quality monitor market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global portable air quality monitor market which includes company profiling of Environmental Devices Corporation, E Instruments International, Aeroqual Ltd., Cerex Monitoring Solutions, LLC, Environmental Sensors Company, UniTec Srl, Foobot, Airveda, Environmental Devices Corporation and Envirotech Instruments. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global portable air quality monitor market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

