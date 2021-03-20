Safety Critical Software Testing Market – Greater Growth Rate during forecast 2019 – 2023

Safety Critical Software Testing Market Research Report Information, —By Type (Manual Testing, Automation Testing), Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Infrastructure) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis

The global safety critical software testing market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

A safety-critical system’s failure or malfunction may endanger people’s lives and environment. These systems include patient monitors in hospitals, nuclear power station control, railway control systems, aviation control systems, space shuttles, and military devices. These systems are tested to identify hazards as early as possible in the development life-cycle. The errors are minimised to an acceptable level. Various companies offer tools and software to test the safety-critical software and are available at varying price points.

The major factors that contribute the market growth is that diverse verticals have started using safety critical software testing solutions such as nuclear engineering and in recreation centers such as parachutes and amusement rides. These solutions have been deployed in healthcare in life support systems and also to facilitate medical intensive care. Aviation, space as well as railway industry have been making use of software testing solutions. These systems have become obsolete and require modernization. The safety critical software testing solutions are being used in the upgradation to build more technologically advanced, reliable and secure systems. An opportunity for these solutions is the advancement in critical communication systems. Critical communication systems are making use of technologies such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, big data and automation. These safety critical software testing solutions are expected to be deployed in these systems to make the communication process more reliable.

Among the types- manual testing and automation testing, the latter is expected to have larger market share as well as higher CAGR. Automation testing supports to achieve better safety, security, and quality. It is used mainly used for testing of iterative development processes. The test suites are run iteratively on every module or component of the safety critical software. Automation testing is less tedious than manual testing. Also, it offers dynamic analysis which greatly increases the bug detection capability by detecting runtime errors.

Among the various verticals, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The safety critical software testing is applied in various machinery such as ventilation systems, infusion pumps and insulin pumps, radiation therapy machines, robotic surgery machines, defibrillator machines and dialysis machines. Almost all the medical systems, wearable devices, as well as healthcare monitoring mobile apps are connected and gather patient data which is critical. These systems require to be secure, confidential and reliable. Thus, the healthcare vertical is expected to make use of safety critical software testing more rapidly.

Segmentation

The global Safety Critical Software Testing Market is segmented into type, vertical and region/country.

By type, the global safety critical software testing is segmented into manual testing and automation testing.

By vertical, the global safety critical software testing is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, healthcare, industrial automation, infrastructure and others.

By region, the global safety critical software testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global market for safety critical software testing is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of safety critical software testing market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

Among the regions mentioned, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The US occupies nearly 80%-85% share in the region as most of the leading vendors are headquartered here with strong customer base. The market size of Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019-2023, followed by APAC. Various startups are being setup in these regions and are giving a boost to their market share.

Key Players

The key players in the safety critical software testing market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are— CRITICAL Software (Portugal), HP Development Company, L.P. (US), Parasoft (US), QA Systems GmbH (Germany), Verum (The Netherlands), HBM PRENSCIA INC.(US), Rapita Systems Ltd. (UK), ALD Ltd. (Israel), Atkins Limited (UK), Esterline Technologies Corporation (US), imbus AG (Germany), General Digital Corporation (US), tecmata GmbH (Germany), Vector Software, Inc. (US), and LDRA (UK). The key strategies adopted by most of the players are partnerships and agreements, collaborations, and new product releases.

