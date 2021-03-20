Smart Grid Market In China 2011 is anticipated to shoot off by the end of 2020 :Top keyplayers are National Utilities and Industry Associations ,China Electricity Council (CEC)

The smart grid market in China is one of the most dynamically growing sectors in China. Construction of the entire smart grid is expected to be completed by 2020.

The report begins with a brief introduction to smart grid highlighting the infrastructural requirements for the development of the smart grid and includes power, communication, software and application and security. It is followed by a description about the technologies enabled by the smart grid. The market overview section provides a snapshot of the smart grid market in China. It also includes the market size and growth figures for the smart grid market.

Request For Free [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073368

The drivers explain the factors influencing the growth of the smart grid market in China. The key drivers identified include rise in demand for energy, rise in supply of renewable energy, environmental issues, reduction in transmission and distribution loss, and management of electricity demand. Smart grid is expected to play an important role in managing the rising demand for energy from large industries across China. The efficient transmission and distribution of energy will be imperative. Major challenges which impede the development and growth of the market has also been covered and includes security threats to the smart grid technology, lack of standards and high costs of construction of the smart grid.

The government initiatives section includes a detailed timeline highlighting the key developments in the smart grid market that have taken place and that are expected to over 2009 to 2020. The report also delves into the steps taken by the government to develop the smart grid market including a break-up of the ratio of investments across the smart grid sectors and over the 12th five year plan.

The smart grid market in China is witnessing emerging trends that are of marked importance. Major trends in the smart grid market covered in the report include increasing international participation, high level of investments and production of low cost smart grid equipments.

The report offers a brief analysis of the competitive landscape of the smart grid market in China. This section provides a three dimensional analysis of the key players’ revenues, profits and market capitalization followed by a ranking of the players based on the revenue and profits. The report also features brief profiles of the major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance, and business highlights; thus providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.

Key takeaway section summarizes the entire market in terms of opportunities, challenges and competitive landscape persisting in the smart grid market in China.

Buy [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10073368

Table of Content

Page 1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Page 2: Smart Grid – Over view of components

Page 3: Smart Grid Technology – Key Features

Market Overview

Page 4: Smart grid market – Overview, Growth of the Smart Grid Market (2007 – 2014e), Coverage Area of the Major Player (2009)

Drivers & Challenges

Page 5: Summary

Page 6- 11: Drivers

Page 12- 13: Challenges

Government Regulations

Page 14: Smart Grid Market – Key developments

Page 15: Smart Grid Construction – 12th Plan Period

Trends

Page 16: Summary

Page 17 -18: Trends

Competition

Page 19: Domestic Competition Summary – Bubble Chart Based on Revenue, Net Income and Market Capitalization

Page 20: Domestic Competition Summary -Ranking Chart Based on Revenue and Profit

Page 21- 32: Profile of Major Domestic Players in the Market

Page 33- 40: Profile of Major Foreign Players in the Market

Key Takeaway

Page 41: Key Takeaways

Read [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/smart-grid-market-in-china-2011/10073368

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609