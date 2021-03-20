Global Automotive Engine Management System Market Information Report, By Engine Type (Gasoline and Diesel), By Component (Engine Control Unit (ECU), Engine Sensors, Fuel Pump and Others) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market analysis

The engine management system is one of the fundamental parts of a vehicle that is in charge of controlling the quantity of fuel being infused and for adjusting the start timing. Besides, the Engine management system is an electronic control unit which gets signals from different sensors, makes calculations and then sends signals to do different functions and tasks inside and outside the motor. Growing registration functions of new vehicles, emergence of global automotive key players are some of the major factors fueling the growth of the global Engine management systems market. With the higher sales of the vehicles, the demand for the Engine management system is also increasing which is positively influencing the global market. The global automotive engine management system market is projected to reach USD 235.6 billion by the year 2023 with the CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market segmentation

The global automotive engine management system market has been bifurcated into component, engine type, vehicles type and geographical analysis. Based on its engine type, the market is divided into diesel engine and gasoline engine. On the basis of its components, the global market has been bifurcated into engine sensors, engine control unit (ECU), fuel pump among others. Based on its vehicle type, the market has been classified into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global automotive engine management system market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The major players in the automotive engine management system market include companies like Delphi Automotive (UK), Hella KgaA Hueck (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan), Infineon Technology (Germany), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Booming Automotive Industry Coupled With Increasing Registration Of New Cars

4.2.2 Expansion of Global Auto-Manufacturers into Emerging Markets

4.2.3 Stringent Government Regulations on Reducing Vehicle Emission

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Availability of Low Cost Conventional Technologies

4.3.2 Increasing Pricing Pressure

4.4 Market Trends & Opportunities

4.4.1 Advanced Automotive Industry Technologies

4.4.2 Increased Investment in Automotive Engine Management System Development Technologies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Automotive Engine Management System Components Supply

5.1.2 Manufacture & Assembly

5.1.3 Distribution

5.1.4 End-Use

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Rivalry

