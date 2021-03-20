The Global Oil & Gas Drones Market will multiply at impressive CAGR by 2022 & Top Key Players are Sky Futures, Insitu, Northrop Gumman, AeroVironment, Altavian, ING Robotic Aviation, Draganflyer, AeroVironment, Aerovel, BAE Systems and Finmeccanica
The Global Oil & Gas Drones Market has been estimated at $1.15 bn in 2017 and 6.8 billion by 2023,during the forecast period from 2014 to 2022,. The view from 50,000 feet poise Drones, which are unmanned aerial planes, to be the next major influencing factor to the ever-in demand Oil and Gas industry. Drones have infinite applications in the Oil & Gas industry. Drones allow the Oil and Gas companies to constantly keep an eye on Roads, Pipelines, Bridges, Power lines, Storage Tanks and so on. They also make the Oil & Gas industry capable of carrying out Flare stack inspections, Tailings pond inspections, Oil spill Detection and damage assessment. The usage of Drones would literally astonish the industry with its capability to get as much data available in the last 30 years within 45 minutes.The advantage of time reduction, flying to unreachable places, ability to record and give out all sorts of data and weather independency are what make Drones advantageous to every industry it is used in. These could also revolutionize the Oil & Gas Industry and create infinite potential for growth.
Market dynamics:
Some of the factors that drive this market are the Increasing safety norms in Oil & Gas Industry, the fall in Oil Prices and the important cost advantage to the Oil & Gas companies. Some drawbacks this market faces are the harshfederal regulations which limit the usage to the line-of-sight and the serious lack of technological advancements which are essential for processing raw data. The relevance of the market is much more significant now, with Oil and Gas companies investing hugely on drones. The opportunities available are endless.
Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064615
Market Segmentation:
This market is segmented into Fixed wing, Rotary Blades, Quad Rotor, Nano and Hybrid Drones. Applications of this technology include a variety of markets such as Construction, Infrastructure, Utilities, Inspection, Surveying, Cinematography and Oil & Gas.
Geographical Analysis:
This market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with North America being the largest consumer base in the world. Europe and APAC follow the list. Oil and Gas industry has tremendous value in all areas of APAC and the potentials which drone usage could have is endless. As it is a new technology, it is yet to pick up with positive word of mouth.
Key Players:
There are many major players across the world dominating this market in the Oil & Gas Sector for its products, services, and continuous product developments. Some of them are Sky Futures, Insitu, Northrop Gumman, AeroVironment, Altavian, ING Robotic Aviation, Draganflyer, AeroVironment, Aerovel, BAE Systems, Finmeccanica etc, Lockheed Martin and Textron are driving the latest innovation in this field.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Buy This Premium Report Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10064615
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-oil-and-gas-drones-market/10064615
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.
Contact Us
Name: David
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609