Wireless Mesh Network Market, [By Component (Physical Appliances, Mesh Platforms, Services); By Radio Frequency (Sub 1GHz, 2.4GHz, 4.9GHz, 5GHz); By Mesh Architecture (Infrastructure Wireless Mesh, AD-HOC Mesh); By End-User (Smart Cities and Warehouses, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Education, Defense and law Enforcement, Transportation, Mining, Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The wireless mesh network market is anticipated to reach around $119.2 billion by 2026. In 2017, the smart cities and warehouses segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global wireless mesh network market revenue during the forecast period.

The growing need for efficient and stable network performance, along with the ability of wireless mesh network to flexibly expand and increase performance has boosted growth of the wireless mesh network market. Furthermore, the rising penetration of mobile devices, and rising adoption of mobile-connected devices further support the growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing demand of wireless mesh network from small and medium enterprises has supported market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements, growing demand for wireless broadband services, and declining costs of connected devices would accelerate the growth wireless mesh network market during the forecast period. However, data privacy and security concerns are expected to hinder market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies, increasing adoption of IoT and smart grid applications are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

Wireless mesh networks are increasingly being used for environmental monitoring and precision agriculture. The farming industry is using automation and technology to increase profitability and reduce operating costs and the use of sensors in fields, tractors and vineyards for monitoring and management of farm operations has resulted in increased crop production and less resource wastage has also supported the wireless mesh network market growth in the recent past. Low frequency wireless mesh networks using sensor networks are deployed for environmental conditional monitoring, whereas high frequency wireless mesh networks are being used for tractor automation and precision agriculture and has increased the demand for wireless mesh network.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global wireless mesh network market throughout the forecast period. The presence of established telecom and cloud infrastructure in this region, and growing trend of IoT drive the wireless mesh network market growth in the North America. The growing demand of mobile devices, and technological advancements further support market growth in the region. The use of smart technologies in energy and utilities, industrial automation, and intelligent buildings is expected to support market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The major players operating in wireless mesh network market include Ruckus Wireless, Cisco Systems, Aruba Networks, Tropos Networks, Strix Wireless Systems Pvt Ltd, Firetide, Inc., Cambium Networks, Qualcomm, Rajant Corporation, Synapse Wireless. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

