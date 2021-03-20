Ultrasound Devices Market Share,Trends,Supply,Sales,Key Players Analysis,Demand and Forecast 2026

The ultrasound devices market is anticipated to reach over USD 12,556 million by 2026. In terms of revenue, the diagnostic devices segment dominated the global market. Geographically, North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695632-ultrasound-devices-market-by-product-type-diagnostic-devices

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The rapidly increasing geriatric population with several chronic diseases and the lower cost and relative safety of ultrasound devices are together boosting the market growth. Increasing awareness among patients regarding early diagnosis coupled with government initiatives aimed at spreading awareness among the masses regarding breast cancer, regular check-up during pregnancy and other health related issue are boosting the market growth. Several technological advancements such as enhancing image quality and increasing portability has made ultrasound devices accessible to a larger user base. Also, several private and public institutions are investing in research and development in the field of ultrasound imaging. Improving healthcare facilities and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries is further fuelling the market growth. However, stringent FDA regulations and lack of trained professionals have limited the market penetration of this technology. Furthermore, several developing countries prohibit the use of ultrasound for gender determination which in turn impedes that industry growth. Identification of newer fields of application and untapped markets in developing countries would provide several opportunities for growth in the near future.

North America was the highest revenue generating region in 2017 and is expected to head the global market during the analysis period. The large patient pool, favorable reimbursement policies, well-defined government and healthcare policies, widespread adoption of remote patient monitoring and healthcare services drive the market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to improving medical facilities, increasing disposable income and rapidly increasing patient pool in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The types of ultrasound devices include diagnostic and interventional devices. In 2017, the diagnostic devices segment accounted for the highest market share owing to government initiatives to carry out routine check-ups and increasing adoption of fetal health monitoring. The improving medical facilitates and increasing demand due to rising number of patients, especially in developing countries, supports the market growth in this sector.

The key players profiled in this report include Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, SonaCare Medical, Analogic Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Philips Healthcare, Siemens AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Hitachi Medical Corporation, Esaote S.p.A. Samsung Medison, Shimadzu Corporation and Mindray Medical International Limited among others. These companies have adopted new product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695632-ultrasound-devices-market-by-product-type-diagnostic-devices

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation Ultrasound Devices Market Insights

3.1. Ultrasound Devices – Industry snapshot

3.2. Ultrasound Devices – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Ultrasound Devices Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Ultrasound Devices – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Ultrasound Devices Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Ultrasound Devices Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Ultrasound Devices Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Ultrasound Devices Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Ultrasound Devices Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Ultrasound Devices Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysishttp://heraldkeeper.com/news/ultrasound-devices-market-sharetrendssupplysaleskey-players-analysisdemand-and-forecast-2026-340546.html Ultrasound Devices Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Product Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Diagnostic Devices

4.2.1. 2D Imaging Systems

4.2.2. 3D & 4D Imaging Systems

4.2.3. Doppler Imaging

4.3. Interventional Devices

4.3.1. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

4.3.2. Low Intensity Pulsed Ultrasound

4.3.3. Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy Ultrasound Devices Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Portability

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Compact/Handheld Devices

5.3. Cart/Trolley Devices Ultrasound Devices Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Obstetrics and Gynecology

6.3. Radiology/General Imaging

6.4. Cardiology

6.5. Urology

6.6. Vascular

6.7. Others

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3695632

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)