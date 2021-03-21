Aerographite Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2028

Aerographite Market: Introduction

Aerographite is a synthetic foam consisting of interconnected network of tabular carbon. Aerographite is the world’s lightest material and can be used for multiple applications. Owing to its light application, they are used for batteries of cars & bikes, and air or water purification systems. Aerographite material also has a high tolerance for vibration, so it could even be used for satellites and aviation. The scientists responsible for the development of aerographite state that it is up to 4x lighter than the previous world record holder for ‘Lightest Material’ – a nickel based tubular based material. However, the main advantage of aerographite is the ability to make carbon nanotubes porous, thus permitting scientists to reduce the weight by reducing density without compromising strength.

Aerographite Market: Drivers

The growing use of lightweight material in automotive industry and increasing demand for environment friendly materials are spurring the demand for aerographite market. Also, due to its properties of stiffness and electrical conductivity aerographite products have high demand in satellites.

Aerographite Market: Application Wise

Owing to its distinctive material physical features, aerographite can be fit into the electrodes of Li-ion batteries. In that case, only a minimal amount of battery electrolyte would be necessary, which ultimately helps to reduce the weight of the battery. These small batteries can be used in e-bikes and electronic cars. Thus, the aerographite contributes to the development of green means of transportation. As, stringent regulations mandated by the government authorities in various countries are prompting the automotive OEMs to design vehicles based on light weight materials.

Across the world, there are number of potential areas of application for the light material. Scientists and researchers are bursting with ideas to use aerographite material for various end use industries. One of the prospects might be the use in satellites and electronics for aviation as they have to suffer large extents of vibration. Moreover, aerographite material might be favorable for the water purification process. This might turn as adsorbent for persistent water contaminants for it could decompose or oxidise and remove these. Additional possibility might be the purification of ambient air for ventilation or incubators.

Aerographite Market: Region Wise Trend

The global aerographite market is segmented into the nine key regions: North America, Latin America Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia, Japan, India, China and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2017, the growth in developed regions such as North America, Western Europe and Japan will be driven by the expansion of electric cars and e-bikes. Latin America is considered as one of the key market for aerographite because of the uses of the light weight material. China will also register fast growth due to the presence of major chemical companies in the region. Also demand in China is attributed by the adoption of aerographite in an increased scale from the end user sectors. MEA is also projected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

In the coming future, aerographite is a material that will show great potential in different field of applications. Infact, aerographite can be compressed into a space that is 95% its normal area. Also, aerographite could be removed from that area and returned to its normal form without any damage. The stress and compression only make it stronger. Therefore, nowadays they are used to make lighter batteries, aviation materials, satellites, and different purification systems.

Aerographite Market: Segmentation

On the basis of process, the Aerographite market can be segmented into:

Flame Spray Aerographite

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Aerographite

On the basis of application, the Aerographite market can be segmented into:

Aviation

Satellite

Automotive (Electric Cars, bikes)

Pollution Absorbent

Aerographite Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants/vendors identified in the Aerographite market across the globe are:

American Elements

Xinhai Mineral Processing EPC

Graphite Manufacturers