AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRIC IDENTIFICATION MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, SHARE, DEMAND, GROWTH – ANALYSIS 2019 TO 2025
Automotive Biometric Identification Market 2019
This report focuses on the global Automotive Biometric Identification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Biometric Identification development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Hitachi, Ltd.
FUJITSU
Safran
Synaptics Incorporated
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Methode Electronics
HID Global Corporation/Assa ABLOY AB
VOXX International Corp.
Fingerprint Cards AB
Voicebox Technologies Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Continental AG
Valeo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fingerprint Recognition
Voice Recognition
Iris Recognition
Facial Recognition
Gesture Recognition
Multimodal Identification
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Biometric Identification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Biometric Identification development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Biometric Identification Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Fingerprint Recognition
1.4.3 Voice Recognition
1.4.4 Iris Recognition
1.4.5 Facial Recognition
1.4.6 Gesture Recognition
1.4.7 Multimodal Identification
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Biometric Identification Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Passenger Cars
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automotive Biometric Identification Market Size
2.2 Automotive Biometric Identification Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Biometric Identification Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Automotive Biometric Identification Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Automotive Biometric Identification Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automotive Biometric Identification Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Biometric Identification Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Automotive Biometric Identification Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Automotive Biometric Identification Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Automotive Biometric Identification Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Biometric Identification Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Hitachi, Ltd.
12.1.1 Hitachi, Ltd. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Automotive Biometric Identification Introduction
12.1.4 Hitachi, Ltd. Revenue in Automotive Biometric Identification Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Hitachi, Ltd. Recent Development
12.2 FUJITSU
12.2.1 FUJITSU Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Automotive Biometric Identification Introduction
12.2.4 FUJITSU Revenue in Automotive Biometric Identification Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 FUJITSU Recent Development
12.3 Safran
12.3.1 Safran Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Automotive Biometric Identification Introduction
12.3.4 Safran Revenue in Automotive Biometric Identification Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Safran Recent Development
12.4 Synaptics Incorporated
12.4.1 Synaptics Incorporated Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Automotive Biometric Identification Introduction
12.4.4 Synaptics Incorporated Revenue in Automotive Biometric Identification Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Synaptics Incorporated Recent Development
12.5 Nuance Communications, Inc.
12.5.1 Nuance Communications, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Automotive Biometric Identification Introduction
12.5.4 Nuance Communications, Inc. Revenue in Automotive Biometric Identification Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Nuance Communications, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Methode Electronics
12.6.1 Methode Electronics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Automotive Biometric Identification Introduction
12.6.4 Methode Electronics Revenue in Automotive Biometric Identification Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Methode Electronics Recent Development
12.7 HID Global Corporation/Assa ABLOY AB
12.7.1 HID Global Corporation/Assa ABLOY AB Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Automotive Biometric Identification Introduction
12.7.4 HID Global Corporation/Assa ABLOY AB Revenue in Automotive Biometric Identification Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 HID Global Corporation/Assa ABLOY AB Recent Development
12.8 VOXX International Corp.
12.8.1 VOXX International Corp. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Automotive Biometric Identification Introduction
12.8.4 VOXX International Corp. Revenue in Automotive Biometric Identification Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 VOXX International Corp. Recent Development
12.9 Fingerprint Cards AB
12.9.1 Fingerprint Cards AB Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Automotive Biometric Identification Introduction
12.9.4 Fingerprint Cards AB Revenue in Automotive Biometric Identification Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Fingerprint Cards AB Recent Development
Continued…..
