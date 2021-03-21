Bioprocessing Systems Market to Register Steady Growth During 2027

Manufacturing biologics is a complicated process and thus generally are outsourced by the manufacturers. Bioprocessing is the manufacturing process which helps in producing bio-based products such as vegetable oils, and fatty acids. The major applications of bioprocess industry are vaccines, tissue engineering, biosensors, and biopharmaceuticals. Bioprocessing also is known as biopharmaceutical manufacturing is a bioprocess used for the production of therapeutic cells. Bioprocessing systems thus are in high demand due to wide industrial applications in the market. It is used for various processes used in bioprocessing of enzymes, cells, medical equipment, the food related process of filtration, distillation and other.

Global Bioprocessing Systems: Market Dynamics

The global bioprocessing systems market witnessed significant growth owing to increasing demand for bio-based products. The heavy demand for such systems by the industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, neutraceuticals, chemicals and polymers coupled with automation in the industrial process minimizing human errors have propelled the growth of global bioprocessing market. Moreover, the factors such as rising demand for biopharmaceutical production, increasing symptoms of chronic diseases, low manufacturing costs as compared to the artificial source of materials and improvisation of infrastructure in life science research has triggered the global bioprocessing systems during the forecast period 2017-2027. Growing demand for the single –use systems of the bioprocessing systems is expected to gain traction during the forecast period which is supposed to augment the global bioprocessing system market.

The factors such as complicated process, lack of technical knowledge, need of skilled operators affects the global bioprocessing systems market. It is observed that most of the manufacturers due to complex work process of the system has started to outsource the bioprocessing systems. It facilitates them to avoid maintenance cost, capital investment, and related work expense. This has shown an adverse impact on the overall bioprocessing systems market.

Global Bioprocessing Systems: Segmentation

Based on the process, global bioprocessing system market is segmented into

Upstream

Downstream

Single Use

Integrated

Based on its applications, global bioprocessing system market is segmented into

Vaccine Development

Cell therapy and plant cell cultivation

Filters

Tissue engineering,

Biosensors

Bioreactors and mixers

Plasma fractionation

Chromatography

Bio-therapeutic Molecule Production

Environmental management aid

Based on the end-use industries, global bioprocessing system market is segmented into

Food and Beverages

Biopharmaceutical

Neutraceuticals

Specialty products and industrial chemicals

Global Bioprocessing Systems: Segment Overview

A major application of global bioprocessing systems includes vaccines development, biopharmaceuticals, neutraceuticals, and other food processing. Other applications include filtrations, tissue engineering, chromatography, mixers, bioreactors and also waste management in the environmental management aid. This process is carried out by using degradable sources such as vegetable oils and fatty acids. It thus facilitates eco-friendly production system. In the industrial use segment, global bioprocessing systems are widely used in biopharmaceuticals and neutraceuticals. The vaccines, drugs, medical aids, bottles, medicines all uses bioprocessing systems. Due to volatile petroleum prices, chemical industries is expected to have the significant share in the global bioprocessing systems consumption. Based on the bioprocess, the global bioprocesses market is segmented into four divisions namely upstream bioprocessing, downstream bioprocessing, and single-use bioprocessing and integrated bioprocessing. The Upstream process involves media development, cell culture, harvesting of cells and fermentation.

Global Bioprocessing Systems: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global bioprocessing system market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global bioprocessing system market is expected to have healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to high demand from biopharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, the wide range of application such as food and beverages, life science research and various other industries. Owing to increased life science research and rapid development in the biopharmaceuticals, the global bioprocessing market in North America and Europe is expected to have the significant share in the forecasted period. In terms of developing region of Asia-Pacific, the growth of the global bioprocessing systems market is significantly high and with comparatively high CAGR in forecast period owing to the factors such as rapid economic development, globalization and increasing demand of the bio based products in food & beverages industry , high usage of the industrial chemicals and neutraceutical industries. Asia Pacific, due to potential market players investing in the R & D development of this region, is expected to have significant CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2027. Overall, the global market for bioprocessing systems is projected to grow significantly by the end of forecast period.

Global Bioprocessing Systems: Market Players

Some of the prominent players of the global bioprocessing systems markets are Lonza, Pall Corporation, GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences AB, Nordson MEDICAL’s, Robert Bosch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, EMD Millipore Corporation, PBS Biotech, Inc.,