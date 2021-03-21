Cheese Ingredients Market: By Type, Ingredient, Drivers, Restrains, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Geographic Segmentation, and Industry Forecast 2018-2024

Global Cheese Ingredients Market

Cheese is derived from milk and it is available in various flavours, forms, and textures. It is produced by coagulating the casein, which is a protein present in milk. Cheese is a very rich source of protein, calcium, sodium, phosphorous and saturated fat.

The rapid increase in the fast food industry is expected to increase demand for cheese and cheese ingredients. Furthermore, wide range of benefits of cheese, high consumption of bakery and confectionery products, rising awareness regarding the natural cheese, rapid inclination towards Chinese and continental dishes are few factors expected to fuel the growth of cheese ingredients market. However, unfavourable regulatory frameworks, like ban on milk powder and condensed milk usage in Italy in manufacturing of cheese, ban on sales and production of artisan cheese by U.S. FDA, regulations on the additives, high cost associated with production of cheese expected to hinder the growth of cheese ingredients market.

The Cheese Ingredients Market is classified on the basis of type and ingredients

Based on type, Global Cheese Ingredients Market is segmented as

Natural

Processed

Based on ingredients, Global Cheese Ingredients Market is segmented as

Enzymes

Milk

Cultures

Additives

Cheese ingredients market is expected to offer lucrative growth across the globe. There are around 400 cheese varieties which can be produced from various sources of milk. Stringent regulatory framework such as ban on various milk and cheese products and unfavorable conditions is expected to hamper the growth of cheese ingredients market. High complex nature of cheese, its production involves different chemicals, biochemical and microbiological process to get an expected aroma, flavour, colour, and texture. Market players are focused on the new product launches with different flavours and collaborations in order to strengthen product portfolio and market presence in cheese ingredients market.

Geographically, cheese ingredients market is segmented five regions i.e., Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East & Africa and Europe. Cheese ingredients market is dominated by North America, as it is the largest cheese exporter and producer. Europe holds a significant position in the cheese ingredients market owing to high consumption of cheese products, the presence of various food industries in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for cheese ingredients due to favorable support by governments, adoption of modern lifestyles, increase consumption of milk products, high adoption towards western food styles and Chinese food, high growth of fast food industry are providing enormous opportunities for cheese manufacturers in APAC region.

Notable players in cheese ingredients market include Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), and Arla Foods (Denmark) to name some few.

In October 2017, Dupont Nutrition and health launched their new CHOOZIT cultures of cheese

In 2014, Arla Foods has expanded its product portfolio with launch of fat-free cheese range “Quark” in the UK

