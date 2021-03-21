Chickpea Flour Market Is Progressing Towards A Strong Growth By 2026

As per the report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global chickpea flour market is likely to witness moderate growth. The market is also estimated to increase to 4.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period. By the end of 2026, the global chickpea flour market is also estimated to generate US$ 5,263.1 million revenue. Chickpea Flour is made by grinding whole dry chickpeas. Being a good source of fiber and protein, and cholesterol free, the demand for chickpea flour is increasing. Chickpea flour also helps to fight various health problems such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, hence the consumption of chickpea flour is increasing. Although chickpea flour is used across the globe, it is especially used in Indian cuisines.

Apart from providing health benefits, chickpea flour also has a subtle flavour which makes it perfect for desserts as well as savory dishes. Moreover, producers of the chickpea flour are also investing in the development of new products in order to serve the large customer base. Chickpea flour is also widely used in producing baked food products, hence the demand for chickpea flour is high among the companies producing backed products.

Key Highlights on the Global Market for Chickpea Flour

The global market for chickpea flour is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, product type, application, and region. By distribution channel, the market is further segmented into Departmental Store, Convenience Store, Online Store, Modern Trade, Food Chain Services, and Other Distribution Channels. Food chain services are likely to emerge as the largest distribution channel for chickpea flour. By 2026 end, food chain services as a distributor of chickpea flour is estimated to bring in nearly US$ 1,600 million revenue.

Based on the product type, market segmentation includes kabuli and desi chickpea flour. Among these two products, desi chickpea flour is expected to witness significant growth as compared to the kabuli chickpea flour. Desi chickpea flour is estimated to exceed US$ 3,200 million revenue by the end of 2026.

By application, the segments include dairy products, beverages, bakery and confectionery, animal feed, extruded products, and other applications. Among these, chickpea flour is estimated to find the largest application in bakery and confectionery. Towards the end of the forecast period, bakery and confectionery is projected to generate revenue exceeding US$ 2,400 million revenue.

Based on the region, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to register the highest growth in terms of value throughout the forecast period 2017-2026. APEJ is estimated to exceed US$ 2,400 million revenue by the end of 2026. Chickpea flour is used on a large basis in Indian cuisines, especially in sweet desserts, snacks and various other dishes. Also, high cultivation of chickpea in the region is contributing to the growth of the chickpea flour market. Meanwhile, North America followed by Europe are also anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years. Changing eating habits and rising health consciousness among people is driving the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Parakh Agro Industries Ltd, Bean Growers Australia, CanMar Grain Products, Best Cooking Pulses, Blue Ribbon, Great Western Grain, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Batory Foods, Anchor Ingredients, The Scoular Company, EHL Limited, SunOpta, ADM, Ingredion, and The Scoular Company, are some of the leading companies in the global market for chickpea flour.

