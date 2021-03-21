Chitosan Powder Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2028

Chitosan Powder Market Outlook – Chitosan powder is obtained by treating the shells of crabs and other crustaceans with an alkaline substance such as sodium hydroxide. The shell waste contains a high amount of chitin which is further processed to manufacture glucosamine, chitosan, and other by-products. It is a deacetylated form of chitin. Chitosan powder is a biopolymer and has many beneficial properties such as biorenewability, biodegradability, biocompatibility, nontoxicity, and bioadhesivity, and thus, has applications in personal care and cosmetic industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and various other industries. Chitosan powder is obtained from various sources such as crabs, lobster, shrimp, etc.

The Biodegradable Property Increases the Demand for Chitosan Powder – The occurrence of obesity and the overweight problem is increasing at a high rate across various regions of the world. According to WHO, in 2016, 13% of the adults were obese, and 39% of the adults were overweight. Therefore, consumers are trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle and prefer the use of dietary supplements to fulfill the nutritional requirement of the body. The increase in weight management problems is expected to serve as a driver for the chitosan powder market. Chitosan powder is a dietary fiber and is used as a weight loss dietary supplement. Some studies have shown that chitosan helps to reduce fat absorption, and thus, can reduce the overall calorie content which helps in weight management. Therefore, the increase in obesity and overweight problems are anticipated to increase the chitosan powder market.

Chitosan powder helps in promoting blood coagulation and further enables wound healing. It also helps to improve immunity, maintains blood sugar level, guards against hypertension, etc. Some scientific studies have shown that chitosan has biological properties, such as antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-tumor activities. These benefits of chitosan powder are anticipated to increase its demand in the pharmaceutical industry.

The water conditioning and wastewater treatment are major future issues. The wastewater treatment requires high use of chemicals, and the excess use of chemicals will further cause the pollution of the environment. Thus, there is a need for a biodegradable chemical that can effectively treat the water with any negative impact on the environment. Therefore, the use of chitosan powder serves as a suitable option as it is available in large quantity and is a biodegradable product.

Every year more than 6 million tons of lobster, crab and shrimp shell’s waste is produced all across the world which is dumped in sea and landfill. This waste can be used to produce chitin, which can be further deacetylated to produce chitosan powder which has applications wastewater treatment, textile, and various other industries. The availability of abundant crustacean shell waste serves as an opportunity for the manufacturers to produce cost-effective chitosan powder.

Chitosan Powder Market Segmentation – The Chitosan Powder market can be segmented on the basis of source, grade, end use, and distribution channel: On the basis of source, the Chitosan Powder market can be segmented as: Shrimp, Crab, Krill, Squid, Others (Lobster, Turtle, etc.); On the basis of grade, the Chitosan Powder market can be segmented as: Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade, Agricultural Grade, Industrial Grade; On the basis of end use, the Chitosan Powder market can be segmented as: Food and Beverage Industry, Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Dietary Supplement Industry, Textile Industry, Others (Wastewater treatment, Animal Feed, etc.); On the basis of the distribution channel, the chitosan powder market is segmented into- Direct Sales/B2B, Indirect Sales/B2C : Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailing

Chitosan Powder Market: Regional Analysis – The Asia Pacific region has problems related to wastewater treatment. The increase in population without any access to sanitation is increasing the water pollution levels and therefore, the need for water treatment chemicals is expected to increase at a rapid rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Chitosan powder is a suitable option as a waste-water treatment chemical because it is available in abundant quantity and is a biodegradable and cost-effective chemical. Therefore, due to the following reasons, the chitosan powder market is anticipated to increase at a high rate in the Asia Pacific region.

Chitosan Powder Market: Key Participants – Some of the market participants in the Chitosan Powder market are: T.C. Bio Corporation, Advanced Biopolymers AS, Meron Group, Novamatrix, Amicogen, Inc., Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Comgraf SAS, Kitozyme S.A., Jiangyin Healthway International Trade Co., Ltd, Primex ehf, Agratech International, Inc., FMC Corporation, Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd., Kraeber & Co GmbH