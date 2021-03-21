Cigars and Cigarillos Market in Sweden, 2019
“Cigars and Cigarillos in Sweden, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Swedish tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.
Sweden has one of the lowest daily smoking rates in Europe and, in per capita terms, the consumption of cigarettes is also significantly lower in Sweden than in many other European countries. Snus is marketed in Sweden as an alternative to smoking and accounted for 57.2% of tobacco sales in 2018. Cigars and cigarillos are the smallest market within the tobacco sector, with 0.6% of sales in 2018.
Key Players:
· STG
· Burger Söhne
· Scandinavian Tobacco Group
Scope:
– Cigars and cigarillos are the smallest market within the tobacco sector, with 0.6% of sales in 2018.
— The Swedish cigar and cigarillo market has been in broad decline since the early 1990s. Nevertheless, the past decade has seen some stability in sales.
— Imports were up at 101 million pieces in 2017, with volumes down on recent years. The Netherlands and Germany are the most important suppliers.
— The leader of the Swedish cigar and cigarillo market is the Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG).
Key Points from TOC:
Introduction
Executive summary
Definitions
Market context
Tobacco products market, %, 2008 & 2018
Tobacco products market, tons, 2008–2018
Market size and structure
Consumption of Cigars & Cigarillos, Million Pieces, 2008–2018
Per Capita Consumption, Pieces Per Year, 2008–2018
Cigars & Cigarillos: Market Segmentation, Million Pieces 2008–2018
Total & Per Capita Consumption of Cigarillos, 2008–2018
Total & Per Capita Consumption of Large Cigars, 2008–2018
Production and trade
Production of Cigars & Cigarillos, 2005–2015
Imports, Tons, 2007–2017
Imports by Country of Origin, Top Countries, %, 2017
Imports of Cigars & Cigarillos, Volume, € ‘000, 2007–2017
Exports, Tons, 2007–2017
Exports of cigars & cigarillos, € ‘000, 2007–2017
Taxation and retail prices
Excise Rate in Sweden, 2007–2018
EU: Cigars & Cigarillos, Tax Incidence Comparison, 2018
Cigarillos: Retail Prices, June 2017
Cigars: Retail Prices, June 2017
Manufacturers and brands
Cigars & Cigarillos: Manufacturer Shares, % Volume, 2010–2017
Cigarillos: Brand Shares, % Volume, 2004, 2007, 2009–2011
Large Cigars: Brand Shares, % Volume, 2009
The smoking population
Adult Smoking Prevalence, Total and by Gender, %, 2007–2017
Adult Daily Smoking Prevalence, Total and by Gender, %, 2008/09–2016
Smokers by Gender, Age Group, Regular & Occasional, %, 2008/09–2016
Prevalence of Daily Smoking, Adults by Region, %, 2015
Operating constraints
Advertising restrictions
Heath warnings and labeling requirements
Other restrictions
Distribution
Retail structure
Prospects and forecasts
Cigars & Cigarillos Consumption, Million Pieces, 2018–2028
Per Capita Consumption, Pieces Per Year, 2018–2028
Appendix
