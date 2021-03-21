Compartment Pressure Measurement Devices Market: By Product, Application, End users, geographic Segmentation, Trends, Drivers and Forecast 2018-2024

Global Compartment Pressure Measurement Devices Market:

By Product Type (Equipment and Disposables), By Application (Intra-Abdominal Pressure and Intra-Compartment Pressure), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Trauma Centers), and Geography – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Compartment Pressure Measurement Devices Market Report Description:

Compartment pressure measurement devices market report gives a comprehensive outlook on compartment pressure measurement devices across the globe with special emphasis on key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report on the compartment pressure measurement devices market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) on the basis of product type, application, end users, and geographic regions. This report studies compartment pressure measurement devices market dynamics elaborately to identify the current trends & drivers, future opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market. In addition, compartment pressure measurement devices market report includes new product introduction, company share analysis, and competition analysis with vividly illustrated the competition dashboard to assess the market competition. Moreover, PBI analyzed Compartment pressure measurement devices market to better equip clients with possible investment opportunities across the regions (Regional Investment Hot-Spots) and market unmet needs (Product Opportunities). Key stakeholders of the compartment pressure measurement devices market report include suppliers, manufacturers, marketers, policymakers engaged in manufacturing and supply of compartment pressure measurement devices market.

Compartment Pressure Measurement Devices Market:

The compartment pressure measurement devices market estimated to be valued US$ 48.0 Mn in 2018 and poised to grow at CAGR 18.2%. Market for compartment pressure measurement devices projected to reach US$ 131.2 Mn by 2024 due to rise in prevalence of Intra-Abdominal Hypertension (IAH) and Intra-Compartment Pressure (ICP) in critical care units across different healthcare set-ups

Increasing prevalence of IAH and ICP across the healthcare set-ups

The rise in prevalence of IAP and ICP in different healthcare set-ups like Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and trauma centres across the world expected to fuel the compartment pressure measurement devices market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in ICU admissions coupled with rising in road accidents, which necessities the compartment pressure measure expected to fuel the market revenue growth in near term. In additions, untoward incidents associated with these compartment pressures such as end-organ failures or amputations prompting the healthcare professions to adopt the compartment pressure monitoring devices in regular healthcare practice to monitor the compartment pressure.

Technological advances in compartment pressure measurement devices

Technological advances like the development of digital compartment pressure measure devices expected to fuel the market revenue growth over the forecast period. Availability of digital pressure measurement devices further helps to avert the risk of non-availability of surgeons or non-availability of consumables for pressure measurement. These digital devices help healthcare professionals record the compartment pressure in no time and helps in avoiding further complications. For Instance, in 2017, Centurion Medical Products launched compass digital pressure transducers for measuring and monitoring pleural as well as intra-abdominal pressures (IAP).

Developed markets account for significant market revenue share in compartment pressure measurement devices market

Developed markets such as North America and Europe expected to hold the larger market revenue share in a global compartment pressure measurement devices market over the forecast period owing to increase in adoption of compartment pressure measurement devices across the healthcare set-ups. Regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America expected to register moderate growth rate owing lack of awareness regarding pressure measurement devices among healthcare professionals

Competition Assessment

Key players profiled in the compartment pressure measurement devices market include:

Biometrix Ltd. (The Netherlands)

R. Bard, Inc. (U.S)

Centurion Medical Products (U.S)

ConvaTec Group PLC (U.K)

Holtech Medical (Denmark )

STRYKER CORPORATION (U.S)

Market players are focusing on launching innovative products like digital pressure monitoring devices and to acquire market share in compartment pressure measurement devices market. Moreover, market is consolidated in nature with few players offering limited number of products in the market