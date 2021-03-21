Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software, Computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), also known as computerized maintenance management information system (CMMIS), is a software package that maintains a computer database of information about an organization’s maintenance operations.

Scope of the Report:

According to QYR market research, The Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market size was 787.2 million USD in 2018 and it will be 1514 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.79% from 2018 to 2025. Factors like an efficient accomplishment of maintenance practices, time-saving services, and low cost are majorly driving the market of computerized maintenance management system. Also, facilities provided by computerized maintenance management systems like scheduling tasks, tracking work orders, external work requests, managing inventory and audit, and certification are elevating the market.

The global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market is valued at 720 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1260 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Maintenance Connection

EMaint

Dude Solutions

Hippo

IBM

ServiceChannel

Fiix

UpKeep

Siveco

IFS

ManagerPlus

Axxerion

MPulse

MVP Plant

MCS Solutions

DPSI

Real Asset Management

MicroMain

FasTrak

FMX

Sierra

Orion IXL Bhd

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud Based CMMS Software

On-Premises CMMS Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare and Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software

1.2 Classification of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Cloud Based CMMS Software

1.2.4 On-Premises CMMS Software

1.3 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Industrial & Manufacturing

1.3.3 Property Management Firms

1.3.4 Logistics & Retail

1.3.5 Education & Government

1.3.6 Healthcare and Others

1.4 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software (2014-2024)

….



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Maintenance Connection

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Maintenance Connection Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 EMaint

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 EMaint Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Dude Solutions

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dude Solutions Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Hippo

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hippo Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 IBM

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IBM Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 ServiceChannel

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ServiceChannel Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Fiix

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Fiix Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

