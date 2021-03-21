Construction Robots Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

Currently the remote controlled demolition robots are dominating the construction robots market, occupying for over 90% of market share in 2016. Brokk AB, Husqvarna, Conjet AB, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology and Alpine are focusing on the demolition robots market; while Cazza and Construction Robotic are focusing on the building robots. In future, the building robots will play an important roles, but now most of the building robots (construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots) have not been produced commercially, only bricklaying robot SAM100 (made by Construction Robotic) and 3D printing robot X1 and 3D printing robot X1 core (made by Cazza) can be ordered. In the next several years, Skanska AB will release 3D Concrete Printing Robot, CyBe Construction will release its Industrial 3D Concrete Printer, Apis Cor will release its construction 3D printing robot, and Fastbrick Robotics will release construction robot Hadrian X.

Europe and North America are dominating the construction robots market; in future, China and Japan will play more important roles in future, especially in China, now extremely vibrant and more players are looking for the market opportunities.

The construction robots market is driven by current entrepreneurial boom and the real requirements from the world, like construction sites in Japan are enjoying a wave of automation amid an increasing shortage of laborers. According to the Japan Federation of Construction Contractors, there will be 1.28 million fewer construction workers by fiscal 2025 compared with fiscal 2014. In 2015, some 30 percent of all construction workers were aged over 55, while those below 29 accounted for only about 10 percent, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The worldwide market for Construction Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Construction Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Brokk AB (Sweden)

Husqvarna (Sweden)

Conjet AB (Sweden)

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany)

Giant Hydraulic Tech (China)

Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China)

Alpine (US)

Cazza (US)

Construction Robotic (US)

Shimizu Construction (Japan)

Fujita Corporation (Japan)

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3719860-global-construction-robots-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Demolition Robots

Building Robots

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metallurgical Industry

Construction and Cement

Mining

Emergency Rescue

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3719860-global-construction-robots-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Construction Robots Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Demolition Robots

1.2.2 Building Robots

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Metallurgical Industry

1.3.2 Construction and Cement

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Emergency Rescue

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Brokk AB (Sweden)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Construction Robots Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Brokk AB (Sweden) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Husqvarna (Sweden)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Construction Robots Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Husqvarna (Sweden) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Conjet AB (Sweden)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Construction Robots Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Conjet AB (Sweden) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Construction Robots Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Giant Hydraulic Tech (China)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Construction Robots Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Giant Hydraulic Tech (China) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Construction Robots Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Alpine (US)

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Construction Robots Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Alpine (US) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)