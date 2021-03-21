Crotonaldehyde Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2015 – 2025

Aldehydes is a class of organic chemical compounds which are represented by a structural formula R-CHO. Crotonaldehyde, an unsaturated aldehyde, is highly a flammable, colourless to pale yellow liquid synthesized by aldol condensation of acetaldehyde. The chemical exhibits moderate solubility in water whereas it is miscible in organic solvents. Moreover, Crotonaldehyde is a highly reactive and strong reducing agent characterized by a pungent odour and lachrymatory effect. Crotonaldehyde is used majorly used as a raw material for preparation of sorbic acid and crotonic acid. Moreover, its properties render the chemical an effective precursor for numerous fine chemicals. Also, it finds application in preparation of pesticides and surfactants. Some of the other application areas of crotonaldehyde include locating leaks in pipes, leather tanning, as a solvent for polyvinylchloride among the others. The use of crotonaldehyde in variety of aforementioned applications can be attributed to the presence of a double bond and an aldehyde functional group.

Crotonaldehyde Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global crotonaldehyde market is set to witness a steady growth during the forecast period. The growth of overall global chemicals market is expected to result in growth of global crotonaldehyde market. Moreover, the growing demand from developing countries, especially from those in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the growth of global crotonaldehyde market. The growing demand for packaged food has resulted in a growth in demand for preservatives such as sorbic acid. Crotonaldehyde is a key raw material in manufacturing sorbic acid, as such, the growing demand for sorbic acid is expected to in turn result in growth of global crotonaldehyde market. On the flipside, the fact that over exposure to crotonaldehyde causes several health hazards, may act as a restraint to growth of global crotonaldehyde market.

Crotonaldehyde Market: Segmentation

On the basis of applications areas, global crotonaldehyde market can be segmented into following key market segments:

Precursor to Fine chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Rubber processing

Leather tanning

Others

Crotonaldehyde Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geographic regions, global crotonaldehyde market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The growing demand for crotonaldehyde from developing regions namely Asia Pacific, corresponding growth in end use industries in the region are together expected to result in the Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest growing region based segment of global crotonaldehyde market during the forecast period.

Crotonaldehyde Market: Key Players

Some of the identified major participants of the global Crotonaldehyde market are as follows: