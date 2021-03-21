Demand for Edible Oil Cans Market to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global Market by 2028

Edible Oil Cans Market: An Overview : Edible oil packaging is considered vital as it plays a critical role in preserving the quality of oil. Edible oil cans are usually used for household applications. Edible oil cans also provide protection against light, moisture, oxygen and various other contaminants. Materials for edible oil cans is chosen such that it does not react with the oil filled and are less prone to corrosion. Metal cans have to meet packaging requirements and need to have specific characteristics such as strength, inertness and dispensing features to be used as edible oil cans. Metal edible oil cans are up to 100% recyclable without much loss in strength and hence are known to have less impact on the environment.

Edible Oil Cans Market: Dynamics : Edible oil cans are gaining traction among the manufacturers as they are easy to handle which makes them suitable for retail packaging. Manufacturers produce edible oil cans out of metals as well as plastic. Plastic edible oil cans need to be discarded after 1-2 uses while metal edible oil cans can be used multiple times. Different oils have different viscosities and hence require different materials for their packaging. With the increase in consumption of premium oils in developed as well as developing market in the retail sector, the demand for edible oil cans is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Although, a recent trend which has been observed in the edible oil cans market is shift from tin and steel cans towards plastic cans. In order to stand out with their packaging, the manufacturers tend to go for visually appealing packaging formats. Plastic edible oil cans provide aesthetic appeal to the product, which results in increased shelf visibility and hence increased sales. Among the various plastics, HDPE and PET are used most for manufacturing of edible oil cans.

However, a variety of other packaging formats are available for retail packaging such as bottles and pouches. Manufacturers are opting for newer and more convenient packaging formats such as bag in boxes. They offer spill and leakage free user friendly packaging. This might hamper the demand for edible oil cans during the forecast period.

Edible Oil Cans Market: Segmentation : Globally, the edible oil cans market has been segmented by material type, product type and capacity. On the basis of material type, the global edible oil cans market has been segmented as follows : Metal, Steel, Tin, Aluminum, Plastic, High density polyethylene (HDPE), Low density polyethylene (LDPE), Poly Vinyl chloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET);

On the basis of product type, the global edible oil cans market has been segmented follows : Jerry cans, Tinplate cans; On the basis of capacity, the global edible oil cans market has been segmented as follows : Less than 5 Liters, 5-10 Liters, 10-20 Liters, 20 Liters and above;

Edible Oil Cans Market: Regional Outlook : Geographically, the global edible oil cans market has been divided in seven key regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. The consumption of edible oil is higher in the countries of Asia Pacific excl. Japan, such as China and India. India is one of the largest producers and consumers of edible oil in the world. So the demand for edible oil packaging solutions is higher in the region, this demand is expected to escalate during the forecast period which will result in increased sales of edible oil cans in the region. North America market is expected to be another lucrative region for edible oil cans market owing to high consumption of premium oils in the region.

Edible Oil Cans Market: Key Players : Some of the key players operating in the global edible oil cans market are Sidel S.A., Western Cans Pvt. Ltd., Parekhplast India Limited, Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, Yee Lee Corporation Bhd group, Daeryuk Can Co., Ltd., Koogan Plastics (Pty) Ltd, Johore Tin Berhad (JTB). Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global edible oil cans market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global edible oil cans market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with edible oil cans market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on edible oil cans market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: A detailed overview of parent market, Changing edible oil cans market dynamics in the industry, In-depth edible oil cans market segmentation, Historical, current, and projected edible oil cans market size regarding volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments in edible oil cans market, Competitive landscape of the edible oil cans market, Strategies for key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on edible oil cans market performance, Must-have information for edible oil cans market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint;

