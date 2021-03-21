Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

This report analyzes the global diethylene glycol market by application (plasticizer, personal care, chemical intermediates, & polyester resins), end-use industries (building and construction, plastics, paints and coatings, & polymers), and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global diethylene glycol market include:

Huntsman International LLC, (US)

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands)

• DowDuPont Inc (US)

• LyondellBasell Industries NV (Netherlands)

• Reliance Industries Limited (India)

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (Japan)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Pon Pure Chemicals (India)

• Crystal India (India)

• India Glycols Limited (India)

On the basis of application, the global diethylene glycol market has been categorized into the following segments:

Plasticizer

• Personal Care

• Chemical Intermediates

• Polyester Resins

On the basis of end-use industries, the global diethylene glycol market has been categorized into the following segments:

Building and Construction

• Plastics

• Paints and Coatings

• Polymers

On the basis of region, the global diethylene glycol market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

