Dispersing Agents Market Global Industry Application, Trends, Sales Analysis, Demand, Supply, Revenue, Opportunities and Forecast 2019 to 2023

Market Synopsis:

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s study projects healthy growth for the dispersing agents market in the forthcoming years. The rising demand for dispersing agents from different end-user industries such as building and construction, paints & coatings, pulp & paper, oil & gas, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and detergents among others is prognosticated to augment the market over the next couple of years.

Dispersing agents have developed applications across different industry verticals as they are extensively used for prevention of clumping and separation of particles. These agents have developed application across various industry verticals such as paints & coatings, pulp & paper, oil & gas, agriculture, etc. the growth of the end-user industries is expected to catapult the dispersing agents market on an upward trajectory.

Industry News:

In February 2018, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, the U.S., acquired ACP, leading CO2 business in Europe.

In September 2018, Saudi chemicals company, SABIC, acquired a significant share of Clariant AG, Switzerland.

In September 2018, Devine Chemicals, the U.K., announced the launch of new range of products in its DeCAL portfolio for enhancing its offering of chemicals.

The rapid industrialization and urbanization in the developing countries have opened avenues of growth for the players of the dispersing agents market. It is expected to drive the growth of the market over the next couple of years. Furthermore, the thriving manufacturing sector is also poised to catalyze the expansion of the dispersing agents market in the forthcoming years. However, factors such as price volatility of raw materials and lack of R&D activities is expected to hold the market proliferation during the assessment period.

Competitive Dashboard:

BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Air Products & Chemicals Inc (U.S.), Altana AG (Germany), Emerald Performance Materials Llc (U.S.), MeadWestvaco Corporation (U.S.), Arkema Group (France), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.), Croda International Plc (U.K), and Gruppo Chimico Dalton Spa (Italy)

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global dispersing agents market is segmented into suspension, solution, colloid, powder, and others.

By end-user industry, the global dispersing agents market has been segmented into building & construction, paints & coatings, pulp & paper, detergent, oil & gas, agriculture industry, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Regional Insights:

By region, the global dispersing agents market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for dispersing agents globally and is likely to exhibit substantial growth over the next few years. The growth can be ascribed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization.

The presence of the most populated countries in the region such as India and China have fueled demand from the building and construction industry. Additionally, country-level markets such as China, Japan, and India are the primary consumers of dispersing chemicals in the regional market.

Europe accounts for the second-largest share of the Global Dispersing Agents Market The factors contributing towards the growth of the dispersing agents market in the region include consolidation of key players, growing production and sale of automobiles, and rising investments in the construction sector. Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K. are the primary revenue generators in the regional market.

North America is the second largest regional dispersing agents market. The thriving end-user industries such as building & construction, transportation, and paint & coatings among others are projected to propel the expansion of the dispersing agents market. Furthermore, the catalyzed activities in the oil & gas industry in the U.S. owing to shake gas exploration is prognosticated to complement the market proliferation.

Geographical Analysis:

