E-series Glycol Ether Market Show a Significant CAGR of 4.4% during 2018-2027

The global E-series Glycol Ether Market is segmented by type:-EGPE (ethylene glycol propyl ether), EGBE (ethylene glycol butyl ether), EGBEA (ethylene glycol butyl ether acetate), others; by application:-paints & coatings, printing inks, cleaners, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, others and by regions. E-series Glycol Ether Market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

The biodegradable nature of these chemical solvents makes them more attractive to the eco-friendly based industries and their manufacturers. The property of e-series glycol ethers such as high boiling point and low molecular weight makes these solvents stable when used as intermediates. The increasing demand of e-series glycol ethers in paints and coating industry on account of high biodegradability in waste water treatment plants is expected to expand the market appreciably across the developed as well as developing regions around the globe. These chemical solvents when kept under manufacturers directed conditions properly; they do not present any health risk to humans or animals.

On account of increasing demand for water based coatings, North America is panned to observe substantial e-series glycol ether market growth due to rising e-series glycol ether usage. North America is expected to be followed by Europe in terms of consumption due to expanding e-series glycol ether requirements in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand and positively impact E-series Glycol Ether Market growth over the forecast period on account of increasing e-series glycol ether application for printing inks, cosmetics and pharmaceutical processes.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1013

Attractive Solvent Properties

Striking properties such as great solubility in oils and organic compounds, inherent biodegradability, high flash point along with good viscosity control in waterborne resins and low evaporation rate is estimated to contribute significantly towards the market attractiveness of e-series glycol ether over the forecast period.

Increasing Demand in Paint and Coating Industry

On account of increasing technological advancements, the application of e-series glycol ether in paints and coating industries is anticipated to contribute the highest over the forecast period.

However, the property of some types of e-series glycol ethers such as ethoxyethanol and methoxyethanol has been proven to be toxic for humans during reproduction which is estimated to lower the demand for these glycol ethers among the manufacturers. Furthermore, the limitations hosted by the government regulations in Canada and European Union for restricted use of e-series glycerol ethers in consumer products is predicted to behave as a restraining factor in the growth of e-series glycerol ether market.

The report titled “Global E-series Glycol Ether Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global E-series Glycol Ether market in terms of market segmentation by type; by application and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Request Free Table of Contents @ https://www.researchnester.com/request-toc-1013

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global E-series Glycol Ether market which includes company profiling of Shell Chemicals, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemicals, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sasol Ltd, LyondellBasell Chemical Company, India Glycols Limited. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global E-series Glycol Ether market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Buy this premium Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/payment/rep-id-1013

About Us

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Us :

Ajay Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919