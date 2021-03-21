Feed Carotenoids Market: By Type of Animal, Product, Drivers, Restrains, Industry Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Key Players and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global Feed Carotenoids Market

Carotenoids are the natural pigments that are available in algae, plants and few types of microorganisms. These are considered as the powerful antioxidant and rich source of vitamin A. Beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, lycopene, canthaxanthin is different types of carotenoids. These have the immune system and anti-inflammatory benefits, sometimes helps in heart disease prevention. Carotenoids are the vital factors in human and animal health and very important for proper vision. Hence, intake of carotenoids in optimum quantities is essential for the prevention of deficiency-related diseases development.

Rise in consumption of meat, poultry and dairy products, growing concern about the outbreak of the animal diseases, growing domestic and international quick-service restaurants in developing countries and demand for quality meat products by consumers are expected to create demand feed carotenoids market. The growing demand for high-protein diets has positively influenced livestock production are the few factors drive the feed carotenoids market. However, lack of awareness, high prices of the raw materials may hinder the feed carotenoids market growth.

Feed carotenoids market is segmented based on a type of livestock, product type, and geographical regions.

Based on the type of animal, feed carotenoids market is segmented:

Swine

Poultry

Ovine

Bovine

Equine

Canine

Aquaculture

Based on the product type, the global feed carotenoids market is segmented:

Canthaxanthin

Beta-Carotene

Lutein

Zeaxanthin

Lycopene

Astaxanthin

Others

Carotenoids are used in large scale for animal feed due to high nutritive value and pigmentation, which enhances the appearance of the meat, meat products, and fish, among others along with palatability. Due to growing concern of health consciousness and significance of quality meat is playing a vital role in feed carotenoid market. Carotenoids have rich nutritious properties that enable prevent cataract, diabetes, cancer, etc. They contain a colour pigment called as carotene that imparts orange, red and yellow colours to the animals and plants. The colouring of the products plays the major role in estimating the commercial value of that product. Increase in the usage of carotenoids is expected to foster the feed carotenoids market over the forecast period.

Feed carotenoids market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, Latin America. Europe is one of the largest contributors to the global carotenoids market due to increase in usage of carotenoids through health supplements and in animal feed. Robust R&D investment, government involvement towards the healthcare facilities and promotion of preventive measures, and the well-established cosmetics industry demanding natural coloration are the major factors influencing the growth of the carotenoids market in Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to growth in Aquaculture and feed industry. China, India, Vietnam are high growth markets in the region due to rise in consumption of meat.

Some of the players in global feed carotenoids are FMC Corporation (U.S.), Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark).

In March 2018, Neovia acquired Apligen, a Mexican based company specialized in the producing Animal feed additives, premixes and speciality feed.

In June 2017, Alltech, US-based animal health company, acquired a Netherlands based aquatic feed company

