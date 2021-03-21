Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market: By Product, Animals, Formulation, Geography, Industry Drivers, Trends, Size, Share, key Players and Forecast 2018-2024

Global Feed Non Protein Nitrogen Market: By Product Type (Ammonia, Urea, Others), By Animal Type (Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Sheep and Goat, Others), By Formulation (Pellets, Dry, Liquid), and Geography – Feed Non Protein Nitrogen Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Market Dynamics: Feed Non Protein Nitrogen Market

Feed non protein nitrogen agents such as biuret, urea, and ammonia are generally added to animal feed for enhancing the animal nutrition. Feed non protein nitrogen agents are convert to proteins in presence of microbes in the ruminant’s stomach. Increase in the adoption of animals, rise in demand for nutrient rich feed for animals, cost-effectiveness of feed non protein nitrogen, and rise in R&D for the innovation of newer feed products are anticipated to fuel the feed non protein nitrogen market. Furthermore, rise in consumption of meat, dairy products, and other livestock products, better availability of the products and increase in animal welfare expenditure are expected to propel the feed non-protein nitrogen market over the forecast years. However, stringent regulatory guidelines for animal feed approval and adverse effects associated with feed non-protein nitrogen such as ammonia toxicity may impede the growth of feed non-protein nitrogen market.

Market Scope: Feed Non Protein Nitrogen Market

Feed non-protein nitrogen market is segmented based on product type, animal type, formulation, and region

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into the following:

Ammonia

Urea

Others

Based on the animal type, the market is segmented into the following:

Dairy Cattle

Beef Cattle

Sheep and Goat

Others

Based on the formulation, the market is segmented into the following:

Pellets

Dry

Liquid

Based on the region, the market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis: Feed Non Protein Nitrogen Market

Geographically, global feed non-protein nitrogen market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa regions. The rise in adoption of animals, increase in preference for quality animal nutrition, presence of large number of companies for the feed non protein nitrogen manufacturing are expected to fuel the North America feed non protein nitrogen market. Europe feed non protein nitrogen market is exhibiting significant growth owing to increase in the R&D for the innovation of newer products, rise in number of livestock industries, increase in the cattle population in the region. Asia Pacific feed non-protein nitrogen market has a lucrative share owing to technological advancements in the synthesis of large-scale feed non-protein nitrogen, increase in the production of cattle meat, and adoption of feed non-protein nitrogen for ruminants in Japan, China, and India are propel the market. Latin America feed non-protein nitrogen market has a lucrative growth owing to rise in consumption and production of meat in Brazil and Mexico and increase in animal welfare expenditure are fuel the market. Middle East and Africa feed non-protein nitrogen market is poised to grow at significant rate due to cost-effectiveness of these products and rise in awareness about feed non-protein nitrogen among farmers.

Competition Assessment: Feed Non Protein Nitrogen Market

Key players profiles in the global feed non protein nitrogen market include:

Yara International ASA (Norway)

Incitec Pivot Limited (Australia)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Borealis AG (Austria)

The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (Canada)

Alltech Inc. (U.S.)

Antonio Tarazona S.L. (Spain)

FertiberiaSA (Spain)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Brazil)

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2024)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market