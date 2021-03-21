Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Fetal Bovine Serum Market Study: Overview, Drivers, Trends, CAGR, Opportunities, Challenges, Top Players, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2023

0
Press Release

In 2017, the Fetal Bovine Serum market size was xx million USD in Malaysia, and it will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

In Malaysia market, the top players include

  • Life Technologies
  • Thermo Fisher
  • GE Healthcare
  • Sigma-Aldrich
  • Merck
  • Moregate BioTech
  • Gemini
  • Atlanta Biologicals
  • Tissue Culture Biologicals
  • Bovogen
  • Biowest
  • Internegocios
  • RMBIO
  • Biological Industries
  • PAN-Biotech
  • VWR
  • Corning
  • Animal Technologies
  • Serana
  • WISENT
  • Peak Serum
  • Seroxlab
  • NorthBio
  • Bio Nutrientes Brasil
  • Lanzhou Minhai
  • Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology
  • ExCell Bio
  • Jin Yuan Kang

Split by product types/category, covering

  • North America-sourced
  • South America-sourced
  • Australia-sourced
  • Others

Split by applications/end use industries, covers

  • Scientific Research
  • Industrial production

