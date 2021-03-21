Food Safety Testing Market: By Food, Contaminants, Technology, Geographical Regions, Dynamics, Industry Trends, And Analysis, 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2024

Global Food Safety Testing Market: Growing prevalence of the foodborne diseases such as botulism, salmonellosis, and clostridium perfringens, raising awareness regarding food safety, stringent government policies to ensure the food safety is expected to accelerate the demand for food safety testing. According to WHO, every year 1,25,000 children below 5 years are dying because of the foodborne diseases. Furthermore, changing trend towards consumption of processed food, canned food and growing food fraud and adulteration of foods are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the food safety testing market. Additionally, pool following of the GMP, GAP and GHP guidelines by the manufacturers is propelling the growth of the food safety testing market. On the other split, lack of awareness regarding regulations pertaining food and its safety, high cost associated with the safety testing performance and long duration of the process are expected to hamper the market.

Food safety testing enables ascertain that processed food, frozen food, canned food and farm fresh products are free from pathogens. The contaminants entered into the foods during manufacturing or packaging will lead to serious health concerns. Inadequate cooking of the food, improper storage, and poor handling will lead to contamination of food.

The Food Safety Testing Market is classified on the basis of food, contaminants, technology and geographical regions.

Based on contaminants, global food safety testing market is segmented as

Pathogens

Pesticides

Genetically modified organisms

Toxins

Based on technology, global food safety testing market is segmented as

Rapid

Traditional

Based on food tested, global food safety testing market is segmented as

Dairy

Fruits and vegetables

Meat and poultry

Processed foods

Others

Food Safety Testing Market has gained significant importance in the recent years. Companies are being focused on the manufacture and distribution of novel food products. Governments of the various countries and international regulatory agencies are implementing new rules and regulations for food safety testing and certification. Companies and Governments are promoting the food safety testing. For instance, in 2017 October, Walmart has launched Walmart Food and

Safety collaboration centre in Beijing to bring safe food innovation in China. In 2014 September, Department of Science and Technology regional office II has launched the Food Innovation Centre at Cagayan State University-Craig Campus.

Geographically Food Safety Testing Market is segmented as Latin America, North America, Asia- Pacific, The Middle East & Africa and Europe. North America accounts the largest position in food and safety market especially in US followed by Europe, owing to the high medical expenditure regarding illness due to contaminants, growing GMO food industry, growing prevalence of foodborne disease cases, huge support from the government, the rise in food safety protocol etc. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show significant growth due to the high prevalence of foodborne diseases, growing lifestyle changes, adoption of the advanced technologies, a rise in per capita income of the emerging countries.

Some of the players in Food Safety Testing Market are Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (UK), ALS Limited (Australia), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), TÜV SÜD (Germany), AsureQuality Ltd (New Zealand), Genetic ID NA, Inc. (US), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (the US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US) to name some few.

In February 2018, Neogen corporation launched the line of tests for the detection of six mycotoxins using a water-based common extraction.

In January 2015, 3M Food Safety launched its 3M Petrifilm Rapid Aerobic Count Plate, an accurate and easy test for identification of aerobic bacteria.

