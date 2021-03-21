Future Trends and Growth Analysis of Pulse Flour Market by 2026

According to the latest report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global pulse flour market is expected to witness significant growth. The market is projected to register CAGR of 10.7%. The global pulse flour market is projected to bring in US$ 28,824.1 million revenue by the end of 2026. Containing high fiber, a small amount of glycemic index, pulses are the rich source of protein, iron, magnesium and potassium, and also contains amino acid in large amount. Hence, increasing number of people have started consuming pulse flour instead of rice or wheat flour. Also, with the increasing number of consumers becoming health conscious and various initiatives taken by government in various countries to encourage pulse flour industry are driving the growth of the global pulse flour market.

Increasing demand for clean-taste flour is also the latest trend gaining traction in the pulse flour market. Hence, manufacturers are also focusing on producing clean-taste flour to meet the nutritional requirement of customers. The producers of pulse flour are also conducting research on the pulse refining techniques. Pulse flours are also being used in baked goods. Pulse flour is also finding its way into beverages as the source of protein. The pulse flour is also witnessing increasing demand form snacks and bakery producers. Hence, other food product manufacturers are also opting for ingredients that include pulse flour.

Forecast Highlights on the Global Pulse Flour Market

The global pulse flour market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region. The product type is further segmented into chickpea, lentils, pea, beans, and other product types. Chickpea is expected to be sold on a large scale during 2017-2026. Chickpea flour is projected to generate more than US$ 10,200 million revenue by the end of the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into modern trade, food chain services, convenience store, online store, departmental store, and other distribution channels. Food chain services are expected to sell pulse flour on a large scale. By the end of 2026, food chain services are projected to exceed US$ 8,100 million in terms of value.

Based on the application, the market is further segmented into Bakery and Confectionery, Extruded products, Beverages, Animal Feed, Dairy Products, and other applications. Bakery and confectionery are expected to be the largest users of pulse flour through 2026. Towards the end of 2026, bakery and confectionery segment is projected to bring in more than US$ 11,300 million revenue.

Region-wise the market segmentation includes Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Japan, North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among the given regions, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to be the leading region in the global pulse flour market during 2017-2026. Due to the increased cultivation of pulses APEJ is anticipated to witness the highest growth in terms of revenue. Changing consumer preferences and rise in the health-conscious population in countries such as India and China are also driving the pulse flour market growth in the region.

Leading Companies Competing in the Global Pulse Flour Market

ADM, Ingredion, The Scoular Company, Anchor Ingredients, SunOpta, EHL Limited, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Batory Foods, Blue Ribbon, Best Cooking Pulses, Great Western Grain, Bean Growers Australia, CanMar Grain Products, and Parakh Agro Industries Ltd, are some of the leading companies in the global pulse flour market.