Global Automotive PVC and PU Leather Market Research Report 2019

Automotive PVC and PU Leather are both Artificial leathe, a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.

The global Automotive PVC and PU Leather market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive PVC and PU Leather volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive PVC and PU Leather market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Benecke-Kaliko

Kyowa Leather Cloth

CGT

Vulcaflex

Scientex Berhad

Archilles

Mayur Uniquoters

Fujian Polyrech Technology

Wise Star

MarvelVinyls

Super Tannery Limited

Jiangsu Zhongtong Auto Interior Material

HR Polycoats

Longyue Leather

Wellmark

Veekay Polycoats

Xiefu Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PVC Leather

PU Leather

Segment by Application

Seats

Door Panel

Instrument Panel

Consoles

Other

