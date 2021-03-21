Global Cloud DLP Market 2019: In-depth Study, Key Statistics, Research Analysis, Current Trends, Demand, Future Investment Strategies and Market Overview till 2023

Global Cloud DLP Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Data loss prevention (DLP) is a process for protecting sensitive data at rest, in-transit, and on endpoints to reduce the likelihood of data theft or unauthorized exposure. DLP solutions aim to prevent sensitive data and confidential information from being stored, used, or transferred insecurely.

Cloud DLP solutions specifically protect organizations that have adopted cloud storage by ensuring sensitive data does not make its way into the cloud without first being encrypted and is only sent to authorized cloud applications. Most cloud DLP solutions remove or alter classified or sensitive data before files are shared to the cloud to ensure that the data is protected when in transit and cloud storage.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud DLP will register a 27.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 3170 million by 2023, from US$ 740 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud DLP market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Symantec (California, US)

Check Point Software Technologies (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Digital Guardian

Forcepoint

Mcafee

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems

Clearswift

Netskope

Zscaler

This study considers the Cloud DLP value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Solution

Services

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Cloud DLP market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cloud DLP market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

